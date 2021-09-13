ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021 Match 22: Sierra Leone Women vs Uganda Women - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

Uganda Women take on Sierra Leone Women in the 22nd game of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers. Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2 ground in Gaborone will host this contest.

Uganda have played three games so far, winning two. After losing the opening game against Namibia, they turned the tables around to beat Nigeria and Cameroon in their next two games.

Their first game was a thriller of a contest, as Uganda fell short by four runs while chasing 106 against Namibia. Uganda's bowlers have performed consistently, but their batters have not fired in the tournament. The team faces Sierra Leone in their next game, looking to finish atop the points table.

Sierra Leone, meanwhile, need to change their fortunes quickly. They have lost both their games. They suffered a loss against Namibia in their last game. Needing145 to chase, they could manage only 87 for the loss of nine wickets. Only three batters managed to get to double-digits.

They will look for healthy contributions from their batters in the next few games, starting against a high-on-confidence Ugandan side.

Match Details

Match: Uganda Women vs Sierra Leone Women, Match 22, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2021.

Date and Time: September 14th, 2021 Tuesday, 01:00 PM IST.

Venue: Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2, Gaborone, Botswana.

Weather Report

The weather in Botswana on Tuesday is expected to be warm and sunny. The temperature is expected to range between 13 to 33 degrees Celsius. Expect a full game, as there is no chance of rain.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2 ground is a bit on the slower side, and will assist the spinners. Chasing totals hasn't been easy on this surface. so expect the team winning the toss to bat first.

Predicted Playing XIs

Uganda Women

Uganda have turned the tables around after suffering a loss in their opening game. Their bowlers have stepped up in the last two games. Their batters need to step up, and back up their bowlers to contribute to the team's success.

Playing XI: Prosscovia Alako, Racheal Ntono, Rita Musamali, Immaculate Nakisuuyi (c), Esther Iloku, Stephani Nampiina, Janet Mbabazi, Kevin Awino (wk), Evelyn Anyipo, Irene Alumo, Concy Aweko.

Sierra Leone Women

Sierra Leone are yet to win a game, and will be eager to turn around their fortunes. Their bowlers need to be on their toes while facing Uganda. Everyone has to fire in unison to help the team go all the way in the competition. Their batters, in particular, need to be at their best to stand a chance against Uganda.

Playing XI: Marie Turay, Aminata Kamara, Fatu Pessima, Linda Bull (c), Ann Marie Kamara, Zainab Kamara, Mary Sheriff, Janet Kowa, Mabinty Sankoh (wk), Mabinty King, Ramatu Kassim.

Match Prediction

Both Uganda and Sierra Leone are strong sides, so it could be a cracking contest. They are both bowling-heavy sides, so the batters need to step up. Uganda look strong, so expect them to beat Sierra Leone on Tuesday.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A.

Also Read

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Bhargav