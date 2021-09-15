ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021 Match 23: Mozambique Women vs Swaziland Women - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

In the 23rd match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers, Mozambique Women will face Swaziland Women at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1 Ground in Gaborone.

Swaziland, led by Winile Ginindza, have simply been awful in the championship. In Group A, the team is placed right at the bottom of the points table with a horrendous net run rate of -10.594. Nothing has gone right for Swaziland in the multi-nation tournament.

In their previous game on Tuesday, Tanzania Women beat them by 256 runs. Fatuma Kibasu’s unbeaten 66-ball 27 lifted Tanzania to 279. Swaziland conceded 42 extras, including 31 wides and nine no balls. In their run-chase, Swaziland could only manage 23 in 11.5 overs.

Mozambique, on the other hand, have faced a similar fate in the tournament until now. Placed fifth in the points table in Group A, the Olga Matsolo-led team is yet to open its account in the tournament. In their previous game, Zimbabwe Women beat them by 171 runs.

Zimbabwe plundered 205 in their 20 overs after which Mozambique were bundled out for a paltry 34 in 14.1 overs. Barring opener Palmira Cuinica, none of their batters could get into double digits. Both Mozambique and Swaziland will be looking for a win in their final match.

Match Details

Match: Mozambique Women vs Swaziland Women, Match 23 Women’s T20 World Cup African Qualifiers.

Date: 16th September (Thursday).

Time: 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1, Botswana

Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has been good for batting so far. But the bowlers have also extracted a lot from the surface. Batting first and putting runs on the board should be the preferred option.

Weather Report

Conditions will be sunny with temperatures around the 26-degree Celsius mark. The humidity won’t be on the higher side either.

Playing XIs

Mozambique Women

Opener Palmira Cuinica is the leading run-scorer for Mozambique in the tournament. Apart from that, only Olga Matsolo has managed double figures in terms of run-scoring. Christina Magaia is their leading wicket-taker, having taken seven scalps.

Predicted Playing XI

Palmira Cuinica (wk), Cecelia Murrombe, Helena Ponja, Christina Magaia, Tania Chiracheque, Olga Matsolo (c), Alcinda Cossa, Ofelia Moiane, Isabel Chuma, Alda Mangue, Rosalia Haiong

Swaziland Women

Ntombizini Gwebu is the top run-getter for Swaziland in the tournament so far. None of their batters have even touched double figures. Ntombizonke Mkhatshwa is their leading wicket-taker with three scalps.

Predicted Playing XI

Ntombizodwe Mkhatshwa (wk), Mbali Dlamini, Winile Ginindza (c), Ntombizini Gwebu, Ntombizonke Mkhatshwa, Dumsile Dlamini, Nothando Mabila, Samkelisiwe Mabuza, Nomvuyo Magagula, Tenele Malinga, Nombuso Khumalo

Match Prediction

Although both teams are yet to win a single game, Mozambique will go into the next match as slight favorites purely because of their better bowling lineup.

TV and Live Streaming Details

Also Read

TV: N/A.

Live streaming: Fancode.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee