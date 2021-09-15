ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021 Match 24: Rwanda Women vs Zimbabwe Women - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

In the 24th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers, Rwanda Women will face Zimbabwe Women at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2 Ground in Gaborone.

Zimbabwe, led by Josephine Nkomo, have arguably been the standout team in the tournament. Having won all four of their games thus far, the team is placed at the top of the points table with a net run rate of 4.901. Zimbabwe have all but qualified for the semis.

In their previous match on Monday, they beat Mozambique Women by 171 runs. Batting first, Zimbabwe put 205 runs on the board riding on Jospphine Nkomo’s unbeaten 32-ball 56. Cameos from their openers also helped them get past the 200-run mark.

Defending the mammoth score, Zimbabwe bowled their opponents out for 34 in 14.1 overs. Precious Marange was the standout bowler as she picked up four wickets. Loreen Tshuma and Loryn Phiri also did their job efficiently.

Rwanda, on the other hand, are in a must-win scenario going into their final group game. Even if they win their next match, they won’t be assured of a berth in the semis. For Rwanda to qualify for the semi-finals, they need Botswana to defeat Tanzania against the odds.

Rwanda will go into the next game on the back of a three-wicket win over Botswana on Tuesday. After restricting Botswana to 94, Rwanda had to fight hard to get over the finish line. In the end, they accomplished the target with eight balls left.

Match Details

Match: Rwanda Women vs Zimbabwe Women, Match 23 Women’s T20 World Cup African Qualifiers.

Date: 16th September (Thursday).

Time: 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1, Botswana

Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue isn’t expected to be an absolute belter for batting. The batters need to grind it out to score runs while the bowlers have to hit the right spots.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be pleasant throughout the duration of the match. Temperatures are likely to be around 26 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain.

Playing XIs

Rwanda Women

Opening batter Gisele Ishimwe is the leading run-scorer for Rwanda in the tournament. In four games, she has scored 142 runs at a strike rate of 131.48. Other batters haven’t quite stepped up. Margueritte Vumiliye is the top wicket-taker for Rwanda with nine scalps.

Predicted Playing XI

Sarah Uwera (wk), Gisele Ishimwe, Henriette Ishimwe, Marie Bimenyimana (c), Cathia Uwamahoro, Antoinette Uwimbabazi, Alice Ikuzwe, Sifa Ingabire, Margueritte Vumiliye, Belyse Murekatete, Immaculee Muhawenimana

Zimbabwe Women

Modester Mupachikwa has performed well with the bat, having scored 133 runs at an average of 66.50. Other Zimbabwe batters have lent her support. Loryn Phiri has been outstanding with the ball, having picked up 14 wickets at an economy rate of 2.00.

Predicted Playing XI

Precious Marange, Modester Mupachikwa, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Ashley Ndiraya, Josephine Nkomo (c), Chiedza Dhururu (wk), Loreen Tshuma, Loryn Phiri, Tasmeen Granger, Esther Mbofana, Audrey Mazvishaya

Match Prediction

Zimbabwe have shown their class in all their four games thus far in the tournament. Rwanda have been decent but need to up their game to beat their next opponents. Zimbabwe are clear favorites for the encounter.

TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A.

Live streaming: Fancode.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee