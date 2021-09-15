ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021 Match 25: Botswana Women vs Tanzania Women - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

In the 25th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers, Botswana Women will face Tanzania Women at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2 Ground in Gaborone.

Tanzania, led by Hudaa Omary, are one of the strongest contenders to qualify for the semis of the tournament. The team currently sits in second spot in the points table, with six points from four games. However, their net run rate of 6.191 is the best among all teams in Group A.

In their previous game, Tanzania thrashed Swaziland by 256 runs. After being asked to bat first, Tanzania posted a humongous score of 279. Fatuma Kibasu, with an unbeaten 66-ball 127 with 19 fours, led their charge. Thereafter, they bowled out Swaziland for a paltry 23.

Botswana, meanwhile, will be going into the game on the back of a three-wicket loss against Rwanda on Tuesday. After batting first, Botswana could only muster 94 in 20 overs. Shameelah Mosweu top-scored for them with a 30-ball 21.

While defending, Botswana picked up wickets at regular intervals. But, eventually, their bowlers didn’t have enough runs to play with. While Tanzania are still in contention for the next round, the tournament is all but over for Botswana.

Match Details

Match: Botswana Women vs Tanzania Women, Match 25, Women’s T20 World Cup African Qualifiers.

Date: 16th September (Thursday).

Time: 05:45 PM IST.

Venue: Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1, Botswana.

Pitch Report

The pitch has been a tad tough for batting, and bowlers have extracted a lot from it. The batters need to put their heads down, and show a lot of patience. Batting second should be the way forward for the captain winning the toss.

Weather Report

Conditions will be pleasant to play cricket in, and there is little chance of rain. The temperature will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark, with humidity expected to be on the lower side.

Playing XIs

Botswana Women

Opening batters Shameelah Mosweu and Olebogeng Batisani have scored most of the runs for Botswana in the tournament. Mosweu has been exceptional with the ball as well, picking up eight wickets. The rest of their players need to perform their roles too.

Predicted Playing XI

Olebogeng Batisani, Shameelah Mosweu, Laura Mophakedi (c & wk), Thapelo Modise, Bontle Madimabe, Jacqueline Kgang, Amantle Mokgotlhe, Botsogo Mpedi, Thandiwe Legabile, Tuelo Shadrack, Onneile Keitsemang.

Tanzania Women

Fatuma Kibasu has arguably been the standout player for Tanzania in the tournament. She has scored 209 runs at an average of 69.66 and a strike rate of 160.76. Perice Kamunya and Sophia Jerome have picked up six wickets apiece for Tanzania in the Qualifiers.

Predicted Playing XI

Saum Mtae, Fatuma Kibasu, Monica Pascal, Hudaa Omary (c), Mwainaidi Swedy, Neema Pius, Perice Kamunya, Nasra Saidi, Sophia Jerome, Shufaa Mohamedi (wk), Zinaida Jeremiah.

Match Prediction

Tanzania, without a doubt, are the stronger of the two teams. If Botswana can contain Kibasu, they have a decent chance of winning. Nevertheless, Tanzania will start as the favourites in the game.

TV and Live Streaming Details

Also Read

TV: N/A.

Live streaming: Fancode.

Edited by Bhargav