ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021: Match 4, Nigeria Women vs Sierra Leone Women - Preview, Predicted XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers 2021 kicks off on September 9. Nigeria women lock horns against the Sierra Leone women in the fourth game at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2 ground in Gaborone, Botswana.

Nigeria is a good side but has failed to perform at its best in recent times. In the Kwibuka Women’s T20 tournament 2021, they finished fourth in the points table. They lost their first three games but defeated Botswana in their last fixture.

They suffered a heavy loss against Namibia in the semi-final and then lost to Rwanda in the third place play-off. They will be looking to turn the tables around in the upcoming African Qualifiers.

Sierra Leone is participating in a big event for the first time. Linda Bull is tasked with the responsibility of leading the side.

This is a good opportunity for the players to showcase their skills. They need to put their best foot forward and challenge the opposition. It promises to be a cracking contest.

Match Details:

Match: Nigeria Women vs Sierra Leone Women, Match 4, ICC Women’s World Africa Qualifier, 2021

Date and Time: September 9, 2021 Thursday, 06:00 PM IST

Venue: Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2, Gaborone, Botswana

Weather report:

Temperatures in Botswana will range between 14 and 28 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain. Hence, fans can expect a complete game on Thursday.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2 ground in Botswana is a bit on the slower side. It will assist the spinners from both sides.

The average score on this pitch is 88 and, expect a low-scoring game on Thursday.

Predicted Playing XIs

Nigeria Women

Playing XI: Kehinde Abdulquadri, Omonye Asika, Salome Sunday, Blessing Etim (c), Esther Sandy, Agatha Obulor, Joy Efosa, Abigail Igbobie (wk), Piety Lucky, Mary Desmond, Racheal Samson

Sierra Leone Women

Playing XI: Fatmata Parkinson, Linda Bull (c), Mabinty King, Mabinty Sankoh, Aminata Kamara, Ann Marie Kamara, Fatu Pessima, Zainab Kamara, Janet Kowa, Mary Sheriff, Ramatu Kassim

Match prediction:

Nigeria and Sierra Leone face off in the fourth game of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers 2021. Both sides have impressive young players and will be looking to grab the opportunity at the upcoming ICC event.

Nigeria seems strong compared to Sierra Leone and, expect them to come out on top on Thursday.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Also Read

Live Streaming: FanCode

Get the latest IPL 2021 News, check out the IPL 2021 Schedule and IPL Points Table for 2021 season

Edited by Arjun Panchadar