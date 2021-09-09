ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021: Match 5, Tanzania Women vs Zimbabwe Women - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers 2021 commenced on 9th September. Match No. 5 of the tournament will see Tanzania Women take on Zimbabwe Women on Friday at Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1, Gaborone.

Tanzania Women played their first international as part of the African regional qualifiers for the 2009 Women’s Cricket World Cup in December of 2006. They finished second behind Zimbabwe.

Tanzania Women last participated in the Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament in 2019. They topped the table and have won all six of their games. Their last T20I match was against Rwanda Women in the same tournament, which they won by 38 runs.

Fatuma Kibasu top-scored with 179 runs from six games, scoring a fifty and a hundred, averaging 59.66. Perice Kamunya was their leading wicket-taker with eight scalps at an average of 6.37 and an impressive economy of 2.31. Tanzania Women have played a total of 10 T20I's so far, winning 9 of them.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe Women last played a T20 World Cup Qualifier in 2015, where they finished third and thus missed out on qualification. They last played Thailand Women in a three-match T20I series, which they lost 1-2.

The two sides have played each other previously in only one T20I, back in 2019. Zimbabwe Women were triumphant on that occasion, registering a handsome 92-run victory.

Match details

Match: Tanzania Women vs Zimbabwe Women, Match 5, ICC Women’s World T20 Africa Qualifier, 2021.

Date and Time: September 10, 2021, Friday, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1, Gaborone, Botswana

Weather report

The weather will be bright and sunny throughout the game. There is no rain predicted and a complete game is on the cards. The temperature will range between 18 to 15 degrees Celsius.

Pitch report

The wicket at Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1 is bowling-friendly. It will assist both pacers and spinners. Batting will not be easy and batters will have to take time to set themselves in. This game will likely be a low-scoring affair.

Predicted playing XIs

Tanzania Women

Fatuma Kibasu is the leading run-scorer for Tanzania Women in T20Is. She has scored 324 runs at an average of 54 and has also picked up six wickets. Monica Pascal (179 runs) and Neema Pius (130 runs) are the other significant scorers in the side. Perice Kamunya, Nasra Saidi, and Nuru Tindo have all picked 12 wickets each.

Predicted XI: Hudaa Omary (C), Zinaida Jeremiah, Sophia Jerome, Perice Kamunya, Fatuma Kibasu, Linda Massawe, Shuffa Mohamedi, Saum Mtae, Monica Pascal, Neema Pius, Nasra Saidi.

Zimbabwe Women

Modester Mupachikwa (415), Chipo Mugeri Tiripano (335), skipper Mary Anne Musonda (242) have been the most prominent scorers for Zimbabwe Women. Tasmeen Granger (17), Nomvelo Sibanda (14), and Precious Marange (13) have been their significant wicket-takers.

Predicted XI: Mary Anne Musonda (C), Christabel Chatonzwa, Cheidza Dhururu (wk), Tasmeen Granger, Precious Marange, Audrey Mazvishaya, Esther Mbofana, Chipo Mugeri Tiripano, Modester Mupachikwa, Ashley Ndiraya, Josephine Nkomo/Nomvelo Sibanda.

Match prediction

Both sides have a good record in T20Is they have played so far. Tanzania Women, however, last played in 2019. Zimbabwe lost their recent series against Thailand Women earlier this year but have played more T20I cricket this year. It should be an exciting battle with Zimbabwe Women holding a slight edge over their opponents.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Stream: FanCode

