ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021: Match 6, Uganda Women vs Cameroon Women - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

Uganda will take on Cameroon in the sixth match of the ICC World Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifiers on Sunday, September 12.

Uganda have started off their campaign in a satisfactory manner, putting up a strong performance against Namibia and winning comfortably against Nigeria in their second encounter.

Uganda's bowling unit was at the top of their game in both encounters. Concy Aweko has been the top performer with the ball, claiming one wicket against Namibia and two wickets against Nigeria. She could pose a huge threat to the Cameroon side who are making their debut in ICC tournaments.

Skipper Immaculate Nakisuuyi has come in handy with the bat, scoring the lion’s share of her team’s runs. She has also done well with the ball, having provided crucial breakthroughs.

Cameroon, who although are making their ICC tournament debut, are not to be underestimated. They could potentially be party-spoilers for some of the better teams. All eyes will be on skipper Michele Ekani as she marshals her troops in the qualifiers.

Match Details

Match: Uganda vs Cameroon, ICC Women's World T20 Africa Qualifiers, Match 6

Date: 12th September 2021

Time: 6:00 pm IST

Venue: Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2, Gaborone

Pitch Report

The surface at Botswana Cricket Association Oval is on the slower side and is extensively sluggish occasionally. It offers assistance to the spinners and the slower bowlers. We have seen that previous matches on this surface have had low-scoring encounters. The upcoming match is also expected to follow the same trend.

Weather Report

Clear skies will be a feature on match day. Temperatures are set to be around 27 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain and the fans can expect an interruption-free game.

Probable Playing XIs

Cameroon Women

The Cameroon side are yet to kick-off their campaign in the qualifiers. Captain and keeper Michele Ekani must come good if her side wishes to succeed in the tournament.

Predicted Playing XI

Michele Ekani (c and wk), Odile Agbor, Maeva Douma, Cynerah Mboe, Madaleine Sissako, Elsa Kana, Nantia Kenfack, Clemence Manidom, Bernadette Mbida, Jeanne Ngono, Michel Tedjui

Uganda Women

Uganda performed exceedingly well in their first encounter against a solid Namibian side. Chasing 105 runs, the batters did a decent job but the team eventually fell short by four runs. The bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Namibian side to a below-par total.

Earlier, they registered a handsome win against Nigeria, bowling them out for just 61 runs and winning comfortably by 43 runs.

Predicted Playing XI

Prosscovia Alako, Racheal Ntono, Rita Musamali, Immaculate Nakisuuyi (c), Esther Iloku, Stephani Nampiina, Janet Mbabazi, Kevin Awino (wk), Evelyn Anyipo, Irene Alumo, Concy Aweko.

Match Prediction

Cameroon are an above-average team and could pose a serious threat to the Uganda outfit. However, after a strong performance against Namibia, Uganda are favorites to finish on top in this encounter.

TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Prem Deshpande