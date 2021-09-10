ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021: Match 7, Botswana Women vs Mozambique Women - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

Botswana Women face Mozambique Women in the 7th match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers 2021 on Friday (September 10). The Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1 in Gaborone will play host to this match.

Botswana participated in the recently concluded Kwibuka Women's T20. The tournament was a disaster for them as they failed to win a single game. However, they started their ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifiers campaign with a thumping win over Swaziland Women. Batting first, Botswana posted a massive total of 224/2 and were powered by fifties from Olebogeng Batisani and Shameelah Mosweu.

Their bowlers made a mockery of Swaziland's batting line-up, bundling them out for a mere 29 runs. Botsogo Mpedi and Amantle Mogotlhe led the charge with the ball. A huge 195-run win has given them a fitting start and they will take momentum further into the tournament.

Mozambique, on the other hand, are making their first appearance on a big stage and are relatively inexperienced. They crashed into an embarrassing defeat in their opening encounter of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifiers this year.

Taking on an experienced Rwanda Women's side, they could only manage 17 runs batting first. Rwanda did not take long to chase the target down, romping home in just 2.1 overs with ten wickets to spare.

However, it is a learning experience for Mozambique and they will look to gain more exposure to international cricket moving forward through these qualifiers.

Match Details

Match: Botswana vs Mozambique, Match 7, ICC Women’s World T20 Africa Qualifier, 2021.

Date and Time: September 10, 2021, Friday, 5:45 PM IST.

Venue: Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1, Gaborone, Botswana.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be bright and clear for the game. There is no prediction of rain and, hence we can expect a full match. Temperatures will vary between 18 to 25 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1 witnessed a high-scoring game as Botswana scored 224 runs. However, teams that have failed to apply themselves have been bowled out cheaply. There will be assistance for the bowlers and it will be an even contest between bat and ball.

Predicted Playing XIs

Botswana

Florence Samanyika got off to a good start last time out, scoring 26 runs. Olebogeng Batisani top-scored with 77 while Shameelah Mosweu struck a 31-ball 56. However, she retired hurt and, they will hope she is fit in time.

Botsogo Mpedi grabbed three wickets while Amantle Mokgotlhe picked two. The rest of the bowling attack chipped in and Botswana had a good game with both bat and ball.

Predicted XI: Florence Samanyika, Olebogeng Batisani, Shameelah Mosweu, Laura Mophakedi(c), Thapelo Modise, Amantle Mokgotlhe, Jacqueline Kgang, Botsogo Mpedi, Bontle Madimabe(wk), Thandiwe Legabile, Tuelo Shadrack.

Mozambique

Mozambique endured a complete batting failure in their first game. Their batters had nothing to show and will hope for an improved performance. Their bowling was not tested either and they will be under pressure against a strong-looking Botswana batting line-up.

Predicted XI: Olga Matsolo(c), Cecelia Murrombe, Palmira Cuinica(wk), Christina Magaia, Tania Chiracheque, Alcinda Cossa, Isabel Chuma, Rosalia Haiong, Ofelia Moiane, Alda Mangue, Helena Rungo.

Match Prediction

Botswana have made a solid start to their qualifying campaign. Both their batting and bowling have done well so far. With more experience on their side, they are the clear favorites to win this game. It will be a tough challenge for Mozambique.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Stream: Fancode

