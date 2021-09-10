ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021: Match 8, Namibia Women vs Nigeria Women - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers 2021 kicked off on September 9. Namibia Women take on Nigeria Women in the eighth game of the tournament in Botswana.

In the recently concluded Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament, Namibia put up some stellar performances but lost to Kenya in the final. Sune Wittmann, Yasmeen Khan and Adri Van Der Merwe were the pick of the batters, while Victoria Hamunyela was the star performer with the ball.

In their first World T20 Qualifying match, Namibia won a thriller, beating Uganda by four runs. Kayleen Green was the star performer with the bat as she scored a 49-ball 54. Unsurprisingly. she was awarded the player of the match for her half-century score. Sune Wittmann was the pick of the bowlers as she claimed two scalps while conceding just 11 runs.

Nigeria kicked off their campaign against Sierra Leone in great fashion, beating them by chasing down a set target of 103 runs in just 16 overs. They lost only five wickets along the way.

Skipper Blessing Etim was the star with the bat for Nigeria scoring a 31-ball 27 on a tricky surface. Meanwhile, Taiwo Abdulquadri and Joy Efosa starred with the ball, claiming two wickets each. Etim was awarded the Player of the Match for her performance with the bat.

Match Details

Match: Namibia vs Nigeria, Match 8, ICC Women’s World Africa Qualifier, 2021.

Date & Time: 10th September 2021, 6:00pm IST.

Venue: Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2, Gaborone, Botswana.

Weather forecast

The temperature in Botswana will range between 12 and 27 degrees Celsius during the match. A strong wind will blow across the ground and there is no rain predicted. Resultantly, fans can expect an interruption-free match.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 2 is on the slower side and can even be sluggish at times. It assists the slower bowlers. The batters need to be patient on this surface and choose their shots well. 110-115 is a par score on this wicket and, another low-scoring thriller is on the cards.

Predicted Playing XI

Namibia

The team from Namibia won their first encounter and will be expected to field the same eleven as the previous game. Kayleen Green and Yasmeen Khan will play a crucial role with the bat in hand. Victoria Hamunyela and Sune Wittmann are proven game-changers with the ball.

Playing XI: Adri van der Merwe, Sune Wittmann, Yasmeen Khan, Kayleen Green, Irene van Zyl (c), Arrasta Diergaardt, Wilka Mwatile, Edelle van Zyl, Sylvia Shihepo, Merczerly Gorases, Victoria Hamunyela

Nigeria

Although the Nigerian outfit may not be one of the best teams around, the presence of Salome Sunday and all-rounder Blessing Etim could prove to be tough competition for the Namibian side. Sunday may not have scored many runs in the first match but is a capable batter. Having won their first game, Nigeria are expected to continue with the winning combination.

Playing XI: Kehinde Abdulquadri, Omonye Asika, Salome Sunday, Blessing Etim (c), Esther Sandy, Chinyenum George, Taiwo Abdulquadri, Joy Efosa, Lucky Piety (wk), Mary Desmond, Racheal Samson

Match prediction

Namibia is the better of the two sides, although Nigeria can put up a strong performance and cause some problems for their opponents. Namibia are the favorites to finish on top in another potentially low-scoring encounter.

TV & Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Also Read

Live streaming: FanCode

Edited by Anantaajith Ra