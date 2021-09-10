ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021: Match 9, Swaziland Women vs Zimbabwe Women - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

In the ninth match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers, Zimbabwe will lock horns with Swaziland on Saturday, September 11. Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1 ground in Gaborone will host this exciting contest.

Zimbabwe defeated Tanzania by six wickets in a closely-fought contest in their opening game. Tanzania won the toss and opted to bat first. Zimbabwe were brilliant as they knocked Tanzania out for 103. Loryn Phiri was the pick of the bowlers, scalping four wickets and giving away just 12 runs in her four overs.

Good contributions from Mupachikwa and skipper Mary-Anne Musonda helped them chase down the target with one over to spare. They will be looking to repeat their performances in the upcoming game against Swaziland.

Swaziland, on the other hand, suffered a heavy loss against Botswana in their opening game of the competition. Botswana won the toss and opted to bat first. They posted a mammoth 224 on the board. The bowlers were very poor, as they conceded a total of 59 extras.

Chasing the target turned out to be a tough task as they were bundled out for 29. None of the batters managed to get into double digits. It remains to be seen how Swaziland bounce back in the tournament.

Match Details:

Match: Zimbabwe Women vs Swaziland Women, Match 9, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2021

Date and Time: September 11, 2021 Saturday, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1, Gaborone, Botswana

Weather report:

Temperatures in Botswana are expected to be on the lower side, between 18 and 27 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain and a full game is likely on Saturday.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1 in Botswana is a bit on the slower side. But the batters enjoy batting on this surface as it stays true throughout the course of the match. We saw a high-scoring game between Botswana and Swaziland and it is likely to stay the same on Saturday.

Predicted Playing XIs

Zimbabwe Women

Zimbabwe looked good in their opening game against Tanzania. They won the match by six wickets as they chased down 104 in the 19th over. The bowlers did a fine job with the batters stepping up to chase down the total. They will be eager to keep the winning momentum intact and go past the Swaziland side.

Playing XI: Precious Marange, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Josephine Nkomo, Chiedza Dhururu, Loryn Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda, Ashley Ndiraya, Audrey Mazvishaya, Loreen Tshuma

Swaziland Women

Swaziland suffered a heavy loss in their opening game and will be hoping for a turnaround in fortunes. They need to play out of their skin to challenge the Zimbabwean side. Swaziland are expected to field the same XI that featured in their first game against Botswana.

Playing XI: Ntombizodwa Mkhatshwa, Mbali Dlamini, Winile Ginindza, Phindo Dlamini, Ntombizini Gwebu (c & wk), Dumsile Dlamini, Nothando Mabila, Samkelisiwe, Mabuza, Ntombizonke Mkhatshwa, Nombuso Khumalo, Khulani Maseko

Match prediction:

Zimbabwe were clinical in their first game against Tanzania whereas Swaziland struggled against Botswana. It is a tough task ahead for the Swaziland women as they need to perform at their best to challenge the Zimbabwean side.

Zimbabwe look strong on paper and should come out on top against Swaziland.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee