ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier Match 6, Brazil Women vs Canada Women: Probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

In the sixth match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Americas Qualifiers, Brazil Women will lock horns with Canada Women at the Reforma Athletic Club in Naucalpan, Mexico.

Both sides have won one of the two games played and will look to get their second win of the competition. Brazil Women lost against the USA women in their opening game but bounced back to outplay the Argentina Women in the following game.

It was a sensational effort from the bowlers as they knocked over Argentina for 12 runs. Each of the six bowlers picked up at least one wicket. It was a cakewalk for them as they chased down the total in the fourth over losing two wickets.

Canada Women won their opening game against Argentina Women comprehensively but failed to carry their winning momentum forward as they lost against the USA. It was a disappointing show from the batters as they only managed to score 70 runs in their 20 overs.

The bowlers then failed to pick up a single wicket as the USA openers chased down the total in the 11th over to hand Canada their first loss. They will be looking to get back to winning ways on Thursday.

Brazil Women vs Canada Women Match Details:

Match: Brazil Women vs Canada Women, Match 6, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Americas Region Qualifiers 2021

Date and Time: October 22nd 2021, Thursday, 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Reforma Athletic Club, Naucalpan, Mexico

Brazil Women vs Canada Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Reforma Athletic Club ground is a bit on the slower side. It will assist spinners from both sides and the batters need to be patient early on in the innings. Once set, they can hit through the line.

Brazil Women vs Canada Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Naucalpan on Thursday are expected to range between 13 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Brazil Women vs Canada Women Probable XIs

Brazil Women

A comprehensive performance from them against Argentina saw them get their first win of the competition. The bowlers were fantastic, with Renata Sousa and Lara Moises picking up two wickets apiece. Expect them to continue with the winning combination on Thursday.

Probable XI

Laura Agatha, Marianne Arthur, Roberta Avery (c), Laura Cardoso, Renata Sousa, Lara Moises, Alice Nascimento, Daniella Staddon, Maria Ribeiro, Nicole Monteiro, Evelyn de Souza (wk)

Canada Women

It was a poor performance from the batters in their last game against USA. Only Miryam Khokar and Divya Saxena went into double digits and the other batters need to contribute in their next outing. The bowlers too need to step up in their clash against Brazil.

Probable XI

Miryam Khokar, Achini Perera, Divya Saxena, Kamna Mirchandani (c), Sonali Vig, Mukhwinder Gill, Saniyah Zia, Mahrukh Imtiaz, Hiba Shamshad, Sana Zafar (wk), Hala Azmat

Brazil Women vs Canada Women Match Prediction

Brazil Women were fantastic in their previous game as they completed a dominant win over Argentina. Canada, meanwhile, need to put in a solid performance on Thursday to get back to winning ways after losing to USA in their last game.

Canada have a good balance to their side and expect them to go past Brazil on Thursday.

Brazil Women vs Canada Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

