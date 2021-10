ICC Women's T20 World Cup America Qualifier 2021: Full schedule, match timings, squads & live streaming details

The 2021 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Americas Qualifiers will commence on October 18th with the last match slated to be played on October 26th.

The team finishing at the top spot after the league phase will advance to the global qualifiers. The competition will be contested in round-robin style with each team playing against the other twice.

Argentina, Brazil, the USA, and Canada are the four nations competing in the event.

The tournament will feature 12 matches, all of which will be played at the Reforma Athletic Club in Naucalpan, Mexico.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup America Qualifier 2021: Full Schedule and Match Timings (IST)

Monday, October 18

Brazil vs USA, 8:30 PM

Tuesday, October 19

Argentina vs Canada, 12:30 AM

Argentina v Brazil, 8:30 PM

Wednesday, October 20

Canada vs USA, 12:30 AM

Thursday, October 21

Argentina vs USA, 8:30 PM

Friday, October 22

Brazil vs Canada, 12:30 AM

Argentina vs Canada, 8:30 PM

Saturday, October 23

Brazil vs USA, 12:30 AM

Sunday, October 24

Canada vs USA, 8:30 PM

Monday, October 25

Argentina vs Brazil, 12:30 AM

Brazil vs Canada, 8:30 PM

Tuesday, October 26

Argentina vs USA, 12:30 AM

ICC Women's T20 World Cup America Qualifier 2021: Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can catch the live action via the Fancode app & website.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup America Qualifier 2021: Full Squads

Argentina

Veronica Vasquez, Tamara Basile, Julieta Cullen, Maria Castiñeiras, Magdalena Esquivel, Albertina Galan, Catalina Greloni, Lucia Iglesias, Mariana Martinez, Malena Lollo, Constanza Sosa, Alison Stocks, Lucia Taylor, Martina Del Valle

Brazil

Roberta Moretti Avery, Marianne Artur, Karina Goncalves, Lara Moises, Nicole Monteiro, Alice Nascimento, Erika Ribeiro, Maria Ribeiro, Laura Silva, Maria Silva, Renata Sousa, Evelyn Souza, Daniella Staddon, Lindsay Vilas Boas

Canada

Kamna Mirchandani, Divya Saxena, Hala Azmat, Mukhwinder Gill, Kate Gray, Mahrukh Imtiaz, Krima Kapadia, Miriyam Khokhar, Jasmina Oldham, Achini Perera, Hiba Shamshad, Sonali Vig, Sana Zafar, Saniyah Zia

USA

Sindhu Sriharsha, Shebani Bhaskar, Gargi Bhogle, Holly Charles, Moksha Chaudhary, Sara Farooq, Uzma Iftikhar, Geetika Kodali, Anika Kolan, Laasya Mullapudi, Tara Norris, Chetnaa Prasad, Akshatha Rao, Suhani Thadani, Isani Vaghela

