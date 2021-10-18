ICC Women's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier, Match 1: Brazil Women vs USA Women probable 11s, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

In the tournament opener of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier, Brazil will take on USA at The Reforma Athletic Club, Naucalpan, Mexico on October 18.

Brazil have been quite dominant in T20I cricket. They have played 10 games so far and won all of them pretty comfortably. They registered their highest score of 202 runs against Peru. Brazil have some quality batters and bowlers who can turn the tide in their favor at any point of time.

The USA have played eight games so far in their T20I history, with their first fixture being played on May 17, 2019. They have got mixed results with four wins and four losses. Nadia Gruny holds the highest individual score of 53* against Netherlands. Their highest team total is 116 runs so far. Uzma Iftikhar holds the best bowling figures for the side with 4/19.

Brazil Women vs USA Women Match Details

Match: Brazil Women vs USA Women, Match 1.

Date and Time: October 18th, 2021, Thursday, 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: The Reforma Athletic Club, Naucalpan, Mexico.

Brazil Women vs USA Women Weather Report

Temperatures will hover around 15 to 20 degrees Celsius, with a cool breeze welcoming both sides. There might be cold showers during the games but most probably a passing one. We can expect a full 40-over contest.

Brazil Women vs USA Women Pitch Report

Both sides will enjoy short boundaries on offer. Batters will have some momentum in the initial overs. However, bowlers will have their fair share after the powerplay overs. We can expect a good contest between bat and ball.

Brazil Women vs USA Women Probable XIs

USA

Captain Sindhu Sriharsha bats in the top order alongside her deputy Shebani Bhaskar. Akshatha Rao is most likely to lead the bowling attack. The trio are in good form with bat and ball respectively.

Probable XI: Sindhu Sriharsha (c), Shebani Bhaskar (vc), Gargi Bhogle, Holly Charles, Moksha Chaudhary, Uzma Iftikhar, Geetika Kodali, Anika Kolan, Laasya Mullapudi, Tara Norris, Akshatha Rao.

Brazil

Roberta Moretti Avery will lead the Brazil side in this encounter. She will be one of the all-rounders to watch out for. Nicole Monteiro is a good bowling prospect and can dominate batters in this encounter.

Probable XI: Roberta Moretti Avery (c), Marianne Artur, Karina Goncalves, Lara Moises, Nicole Monteiro, Alice Nascimento, Erika Ribeiro, Maria Ribeiro, Laura Silva, Maria Silva, Renata Sousa.

Brazil Women vs USA Women Match Prediction

Brazil are unbeaten in T20 Internationals and are expected to continue their momentum going into this encounter. The side have good batting and bowling departments and are expected to come out on top.

Brazil Women vs USA Women Live Telecast Details and Channels List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

