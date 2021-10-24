ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier Match 10, Brazil Women vs Argentina Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

In the tenth match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier, Brazil Women and Argentina Women will take on each other at The Reforma Athletic Club, Naucalpan, Mexico on Monday.

Brazil are having a decent tournament apart from their defeat against table-toppers USA Women. Brazil look like an impressive side, possessing brilliant batting and bowling arsenals. They need to put up strong collective performances to win the upcoming game.

Argentina, meanwhile, are the current holders of the wooden spoon with four defeats in as many matches in the tournament. Their batters and bowlers haven't read the conditions well, and have failed to create an impact. They will hope to correct their shortcomings as they look for a qualification spot.

Brazil Women vs Argentina Women Match Details

Match: Brazil Women vs Argentina Women, Match 10.

Date and Time: October 25th, 2021, Monday; 12:30 AM IST.

Venue: The Reforma Athletic Club, Naucalpan, Mexico.

Brazil Women vs Argentina Women Weather Report

The temperature will hover around the 20-25 degrees Celsius mark, and there is no rainfall expected. Batters and bowlers will be welcomed with a cool breeze at the venue.

Brazil Women vs Argentina Women Pitch Report

Bowlers can pick up wickets if they bowl the right lines and lengths. Batters, though, need to spend a lot of time at the crease before going for their shots. Rotating strike would be the key to scoring runs on this tough surface.

Brazil Women vs Argentina Women Probable XIs

Brazil Women

Laura Cardoso is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, with eight wickets in just four contests. Brazil's batters would love to come to the fore.

Probable XI: Roberta Avery (c), Renata Sousa, Erika Ribeiro, Lara Moises, Alice Nascimento, Daniella Staddon, Laura Agatha, Laura Cardoso, Maria Ribeiro, Nicole Monteiro, Evelyn de Souza (wk).

Argentina Women

Alison Stocks and Veronica Vasquez have been decent performers for Argentina in the tournament. They need them to put up strong performances to beat Brazil.

Probable XI: Veronica Vasquez (c), Alison Stocks, Maria Castineiras, Malena Lollo (wk), Magdalena Esquivel, Mariana Martinez, Lucia Taylor, Julieta Cullen, Constanza Sosa, Tamara Basile, Catalina Greloni.

Brazil Women vs Argentina Women Match Prediction

Brazil have done a decent job in the tournament, but failed to dominate against table-toppers USA. Nevertheless, they have enough ammunition to put down a relatively weak Argentina team side in this game on Monday.

Brazil Women vs Argentina Women TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Bhargav