ICC Women's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier, Match 11: Brazil Women vs Canada Women probable 11s, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

In the 11th match of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier, Brazil Women and Canada Women will square off at The Reforma Athletic Club, Naucalpan, Mexico on October 25, Monday.

Brazil Women are having a good campaign even though they lost to USA Women twice in the tournament. They have registered three important victories and lost just two so far in the competition. Brazil Women would love to add more victories going forward in the tournament.

On the other hand, Canada Women are having an impressive tournament. They also share quite a similar story to Brazil as they won three matches and lost just two. When Canada and Brazil met last time, the latter came out on top.

Brazil Women vs Canada Women Match Details

Match: Brazil Women vs Canada Women, Match 11.

Date and Time: October 25th, 2021, Monday, 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: The Reforma Athletic Club, Naucalpan, Mexico.

Brazil Women vs Canada Women Weather Report

The teams will be welcomed with a cool breeze at the venue. Temperatures are going to hover around 20-25 degrees Celsius. We can expect a full 40-over contest without any rain interruption.

Brazil Women vs Canada Women Pitch Report

The wicket is assisting bowlers a lot with batters finding it very tough to put runs on the scoreboard. Spin bowlers will come into play in the middle overs with their disciplined bowling and scores of 100 can very well be defended.

Brazil Women vs Canada Women Probable XIs

Brazil Women

Laura Cardoso is the leading wicket-taker for Brazil Women with eight wickets in just five innings. She is also leading the wickets chart in the tournament. Skipper Roberta Avery looked decent with the willow.

Probable XI: Roberta Avery(c), Renata Sousa, Erika Ribeiro, Lara Moises, Alice Nascimento, Daniella Staddon, Laura Agatha, Laura Cardoso, Maria Ribeiro, Nicole Monteiro, Evelyn de Souza(wk)

Canada Women

Divya Saxena has been in red hot form for Canada Women with 174 runs in just five innings. She has been ably supported by Hala Azmat, who is the leading wicket-taker for her team with eight scalps in five innings.

Probable XI: Kamna Mirchandani(c), Divya Saxena, Sana Zafar(wk), Saniyah Zia, Hala Azmat, Mukhwinder Gill, Sonali Vig, Hiba Shamshad, Achini Perera, Miryam Khokhar, Kate Gray

Brazil Women vs Canada Women Match Prediction

Both Brazil Women and Canada Women have similar results so far in the tournament. However, Canada Women have a stronger batting and bowling line-up, and are expected to come out on top in this encounter.

Brazil Women vs Canada Women TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode.

