ICC Women's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier, Match 12: USA Women vs Argentina Women probable 11s, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

In the 12th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier, USA Women and Argentina Women will cross swords at The Reforma Athletic Club, Naucalpan, Mexico on October 26, Tuesday.

The USA Women have completely dominated the tournament with four wins and a defeat in five games. Their most recent match ended with a win over Canada Women. The USA Women’s qualification is almost certain as they have a brilliant net run rate of 1.551 and are at the top of the points table.

Argentina Women, on the other hand, have struggled mightily in the competition as they played five matches, losing all five of them. They are reeling at the bottom spot of the points table and have nothing to lose against USA Women.

USA Women vs Argentina Women Match Details

Match: USA Women vs Argentina Women, Match 12.

Date and Time: October 26th, 2021, Tuesday, 12:30 AM IST.

Venue: The Reforma Athletic Club, Naucalpan, Mexico.

USA Women vs Argentina Women Weather Report

The weather in Naucalpan, Mexico will completely support the full 40-over contest without any rain. The forecast is good for a full encounter and temperatures will hover around 20 degrees Celsius.

USA Women vs Argentina Women Pitch Report

Slow bowlers will have their say right from the start of the game as the wicket tends to slow down as the innings progress. Batters will have to rotate the strike and spend a lot of time on the wicket before going for their shots.

USA Women vs Argentina Women Probable XIs

USA Women

Gargi Bhogle is leading the run-scoring charts for USA Women. Thadani picked up seven wickets in four innings and missed out on the previous game. Captain Sindhu Sriharsha is expected to lead her side to another grand win.

Probable XI: Sindhu Sriharsha(c)(wk), Shebani Bhaskar, Gargi Bhogle, Laasaya Mullapudi, Anika Kolan, Moksha Chaudhary, Isani Vaghela, Sara Farooq, Uzma Iftikhar, Geetika Kodali, Akshatha Rao

Argentina Women

Veronica Vasquez is the lone shining light for Argentina Women. The skipper put up decent scores in those five innings, but the other batters couldn’t live up to expectations. Alison Stocks is a bright prospect and can do well with the ball.

Probable XI: Veronica Vasquez (c), Alison Stocks, Maria Castineiras, Malena Lollo (wk), Magdalena Esquivel, Mariana Martinez, Lucia Taylor, Julieta Cullen, Constanza Sosa, Tamara Basile, Catalina Greloni

USA Women vs Argentina Women Match Prediction

USA Women are expected to continue their dominance over Argentina Women. USA will enter this encounter after a win over Canada Women in their previous match. Argentina Women would love to correct their mistakes but the USA Women are the unanimous favorites for a win.

USA Women vs Argentina Women TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee