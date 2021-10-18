ICC Women's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier, Match 2: Argentina Women vs Canada Women  Probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

In the second match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier, Argentina Women will take on Canada Women at The Reforma Athletic Club, Naucalpan, Mexico on October 19.

Argentina Women are having mixed results in their T20I campaign. They have won three matches and lost two T20Is so far. With World Cup qualification at stake, Argentina will aim to bring their best game to the fore to take one of the top two spots in the points table. They have the highest team total of 208/4 against Mexico.

Canada Women, meanwhile, are pretty new to this shortest format of the game in international cricket. They got to play only one series against the USA where they were whitewashed in all three contests. However, Canada have some good power hitters in their squad for this tournament who would love to take charge and get the side a win.

Argentina Women vs Canada Women Match Details

Match: Argentina Women vs Canada Women, Match 2.

Date and Time: October 19th, 2021, Thursday, 12:30 AM IST.

Venue: The Reforma Athletic Club, Naucalpan, Mexico.

Argentina Women vs Canada Women Weather Forecast

Cool weather of 15-20 degrees Celsius will welcome the two sides in this encounter. It will be a good contest between the bat and the ball with bowlers having their fair share of success in the crucial stages of the contest.

Argentina Women vs Canada Women Pitch Report

The venue has short boundaries and batters will take them as an added advantage. Bowlers need to find the right lines and lengths to pick up some wickets. It will be an interesting battle between the batters and the bowlers.

Argentina Women vs Canada Women Probable XI

Argentina Women

Veronica Vasquez, the Argentina women’s team skipper, bats at No. 3 for her side and is one of the most promising players. Alison Stocks will lead the bowling attack and is expected to do well with the ball.

Playing XI: Veronica Vasquez (c), Julieta Cullen, Maria Castiñeiras, Albertina Galan, Catalina Greloni, Lucia Iglesias, Mariana Martinez, Malena Lollo, Constanza Sosa, Alison Stocks, Lucia Taylor

Canada Women

Captain Kamna Mirchandani will bat at No. 4 for her side and will also open the bowling. She is one of the all-rounders to watch out for in this game. Saniyah Zia was tremendous in their recent tour and can be trusted to do well.

Playing XI: Kamna Mirchandani (c), Divya Saxena (vc), Hala Azmat, Mahrukh Imtiaz, Krima Kapadia, Miriyam Khokhar, Jasmina Oldham, Achini Perera, Sonali Vig, Sana Zafar, Saniyah Zia

Argentina Women vs Canada Women Match Prediction

Canada are winless so far in their T20I journey. Argentina will bring out their A-game in this contest to take an early lead in the tournament. Relatively, Argentina have better batters and bowlers who can be game changers.

Argentina Women vs Canada Women Live Telecast Details and Channels List

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fan Code.

Cricket Fans! Always stay a step ahead and updated by joining our cricket page

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee