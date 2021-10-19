ICC Women's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier, Match 3: Brazil Women vs Argentina Women probable 11s, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

In the third match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier, Brazil Women and Argentina Women will clash at The Reforma Athletic Club, Naucalpan, Mexico on October 19.

Brazil Women failed to live up to expectations in the tournament opener against USA Women. Their top order couldn’t make it big in the initial overs and they eventually lost momentum and put up 63/8 in 20 overs. In response, USA Women took 16.1 overs to chase down the total.

Meanwhile, Argentina Women enter this game with a loss in their tournament opener against Canada Women. Apart from skipper Veronica Vasquez, no other player could perform for Argentina. Batting first, Canada Women posted 134/3 in 20 overs. In response, Argentina could only score 62/9.

Brazil Women vs Argentina Women Match Details

Match: Brazil Women vs Argentina Women, Match 3.

Date and Time: October 19th, 2021, Thursday, 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: The Reforma Athletic Club, Naucalpan, Mexico.

Brazil Women vs Argentina Women Weather Report

Cool breezes will welcome both sides at this venue. Temperatures will hover around 15-20 degrees Celsius and it calls for a perfect game of cricket. Batters and bowlers will equally enjoy these weather conditions.

Brazil Women vs Argentina Women Pitch Report

The pitch looked good for batting in both games. Batters need to spend some time at the crease before going for their shots. If bowlers find their lines and lengths early, they can pick up some crucial wickets in the middle overs.

Brazil Women vs Argentina Women Probable XIs

Brazil Women :

Renata Sousa bats in the middle order and shares bowling duties in the middle overs. Roberta Avery is one of the most exciting prospects and bats in the top order. Her part-time bowling will be an added advantage.

Probable XI: Roberta Avery(c), Renata Sousa, Erika Ribeiro, Lara Moises, Daniella Staddon, Laura da Silva, Marianne Artur, Laura Boas, Maria Ribeiro, Nicole Monteiro, Evelyn de Souza(wk).

Argentina Women:

Mariana Martinez bats at No.4 for her side and also shares the new ball duties. She will be one of the all-rounders to watch out for. Captain Veronica Vasquez looked in good touch with the willow during her short stay at the crease.

Probable XI: Veronica Vasquez (c), Alison Stocks, Maria Castineiras, Malena Lollo (wk), Magdalena Esquivel, Mariana Martinez, Lucia Taylor, Lucia Iglesias, Constanza Sosa, Tamara Basile, Catalina Greloni

Brazil Women vs Argentina Women Match Prediction

Although Brazil Women lost their tournament opener, they have enough ammunition to make a strong comeback and win this encounter against Argentina Women. Brazil have some big match players and they are expected to bring out their best game in this encounter.

Brazil Women vs Argentina Women Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Rohit Mishra