ICC Women's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier, Match 4: USA Women vs Canada Women probable 11s, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

In the fourth match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier, USA Women and Canada Women will take on each other at The Reforma Athletic Club, Naucalpan, Mexico on October 19.

USA Women started the competition with a top victory over Brazil Women by six wickets. Brazil posted 63/8 in 20 overs, thanks to USA Women’s disciplined bowling in the initial and middle overs. Brazil, in response, scored 64/4 in 16.1 overs.

Meanwhile, Canada Women share a similar story as they started the tournament with a big win over Argentina Women by 72 runs. Batting first, Canada posted 134/3 in 20 overs and their incredible bowling efforts helped them to win the game quite comfortably.

USA Women vs Canada Women Match Details

Match: USA Women vs Canada Women, Match 4.

Date and Time: October 20th, 2021, Thursday, 12:30 AM IST.

Venue: The Reforma Athletic Club, Naucalpan, Mexico.

USA Women vs Canada Women Weather Report

Cool temperatures of 15 degrees Celsius will give both batters and bowlers perfect conditions to play on at this venue. With a cool breeze and heavy winds being present during the majority of the game, bowlers will benefit.

USA Women vs Canada Women Pitch Report

The pitch has assisted batters throughout the contest in earlier encounters. However, bowlers tried their best to find the right lines and lengths to pick up some big wickets. Batters need to spend more time before they go for their shots.

USA Women vs Canada Women Probable XIs

USA Women

Sindhu Sriharsha will lead the team and also keep wickets from behind. She usually bats in the top order and top-scored for her team in the opening encounter. Tara Norris will be one of the bowlers to watch out for after she picked up two crucial wickets in the first game.

Probable XI: Sindhu Sriharsha(c)(wk), Shebani Bhaskar, Gargi Bhogle, Tara Norris, Anika Kolan, Suhani Thadani, Moksha Chaudhary, Isani Vaghela, Sara Farooq, Uzma Iftikhar, Akshatha Rao.

Canada Women:

It’s quite tough for the opposition to contain Canada’s opening batters. Divya Saxena smacked an unbeaten 70-run knock in the team’s first game and looked in brilliant touch. Achini Perera also scored a decent 28-run knock.

Probable XI: Kamna Mirchandani(c), Divya Saxena, Sana Zafar(wk), Saniyah Zia, Hala Azmat, Mukhwinder Gill, Sonali Vig, Hiba Shamshad, Achini Perera, Mahrukh Imtiaz, Miryam Khokhar

USA Women vs Canada Women Match Prediction

Canada Women looked in impressive touch in their tournament opener and are expected to continue their momentum. Though the USA Women won their first contest, their batters looked a bit out of touch. Canada Women are expected to run through the U.S. batting line-up

USA Women vs Canada Women TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Diptanil Roy