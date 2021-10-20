ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier Match 5, USA Women vs Argentina Women: Probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

USA Women will lock horns with Argentina Women in the fifth match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Americas Region Qualifiers. The Reforma Athletic Club in Naucalpan, Mexico, will host this clash.

USA women are sitting comfortably at the top of the table with two wins in as many matches. They have won both their games comprehensively and will be riding with confidence going into this match.

They defeated Canadian women in their last match. The bowlers were brilliant as they restricted Canada to 70 in their 20 overs and picked up nine wickets. It was a cakewalk for them as they chased down the total in the 11th over without losing a single wicket. They will be eager to carry the winning momentum forward.

Argentina women, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the table. They are yet to win a game, losing both their matches, and will be looking to bounce back in the competition.

In their last game against the Brazil women, it was a very poor performance from them as they were bundled out for 12 after being asked to bat first. None of the batters went past two with four batters departing on a duck. The Brazilian women chased down the total in the fourth over. They need to be at their absolute best against the table-toppers on Thursday.

USA Women vs Argentina Women Match Details:

Match: USA Women vs Argentina Women, Match 5, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Americas Region Qualifiers 2021

Date and Time: October 21st 2021, Thursday, 08:30 PM IST

Venue: Reforma Athletic Club, Naucalpan, Mexico

USA Women vs Argentina Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Reforma Athletic Club ground is a bit on the slower side. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat but the batters need to be on their toes while facing the spinners. The ball tends to hold a bit on the surface.

USA Women vs Argentina Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Naucalpan on Thursday are expected to range between 13 and 24 degrees Celsius. It will remain cloudy throughout the day.

USA Women vs Argentina Women Probable XIs

USA Women

The table-toppers have been fantastic in the competition so far. Bowlers were brilliant, with Suhani Thadani picking up three wickets. Shebani Bhaskar and Gargi Bhogle remained unbeaten on 21 and 39 to chase down the modest total. Don’t expect them to tinker with the winning combination.

Probable XI

Shebani Bhaskar, Gargi Bhogle, Sindhu Sriharsha (c & wk), Anika Kolan, Isani Vaghela, Tara Norris, Moksha Chaudhary, Uzma Iftikhar, Akshatha Rao, Suhani Thadani, Sara Farooq

Argentina Women

The batters failed miserably in their last game against Brazil. The batters need to put in a better performance in their next outing against the USA women. The bowlers bowled their hearts out and even picked up two wickets but the batters needed to step up.

Probable XI

Veronica Vasquez (c), Maria Castineiras, Alsion Stocks, Lucia Taylor, Mariana Martinez, Catalina Greloni, Magdalena Esquivel, Julieta Cullen, Tamara Basile, Constanza Sosa, Lucia Iglesias (wk)

USA Women vs Argentina Women Match Prediction

USA women will be high in confidence after their comprehensive wins in the first two games. Argentina women are struggling and reeling at the bottom of the table. They need to play out of their skin to challenge the USA women on Thursday.

The USA look a settled unit and won’t be a surprise if they go past Argentina unscathed.

USA Women vs Argentina Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

