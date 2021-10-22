ICC Women's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier, Match 7: Argentina Women vs Canada Women probable 11s, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

In the seventh match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier, Argentina Women and Canada Women will square off at The Reforma Athletic Club, Naucalpan, Mexico on October 22, Friday.

Argentina Women are winless so far in the tournament with three back-to-back defeats. Everyone has to put in a collective effort to come out with all guns blazing against Canada Women.

On the other hand, Canada Women are having mixed results with one win and two defeats. They started the tournament with a win over the Argentina Women by 72 runs. But Canada Women lost the plot against USA Women and Brazil Women, losing by 10 wickets and five wickets respectively.

Argentina Women vs Canada Women Match Details

Match: Argentina Women vs Canada Women, Match 7.

Date and Time: October 22nd, 2021, Thursday, 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: The Reforma Athletic Club, Naucalpan, Mexico.

Argentina Women vs Canada Women Weather Report

The Naucalpan weather is perfect for a game of cricket. Temperatures will hover around 15-20 degrees Celsius and there will be a cool breeze blowing during the encounter.

Argentina Women vs Canada Women Pitch Report

There will be an even contest between the bat and the ball on this 22-yard strip. Batters need to spend a lot of time before going for their shots. Bowlers would love to bowl in these conditions.

Argentina Women vs Canada Women Probable XIs

Argentina Women

Captain Veronica Vasquez has been the lone shining light for Argentina so far in the tournament. Their batters and bowlers never clicked collectively, resulting in poor performances from the side.

Probable XI: Veronica Vasquez (c), Alison Stocks, Maria Castineiras, Magdalena Esquivel, Mariana Martinez, Lucia Taylor, Julieta Cullen, Lucia Iglesias(wk), Constanza Sosa, Tamara Basile, Catalina Greloni

Canada Women

Divya Saxena has been in tremendous form as an opener for Canada Women. We can expect a run-a-ball knock from Achini Perera from the other end. Saniyah Zia leads the bowling attack and she’s expected to steamroll the opposition.

Probable XI: Kamna Mirchandani(c), Divya Saxena, Sana Zafar(wk), Saniyah Zia, Hala Azmat, Mukhwinder Gill, Sonali Vig, Hiba Shamshad, Achini Perera, Mahrukh Imtiaz, Miryam Khokhar

Argentina Women vs Canada Women Match Prediction

Canada Women have some incredible talent and they will bring out their A game against a relatively weaker side, Argentina Women. Canada's bowlers have been exceptional with their lines and lengths, however, their batters need to come up with some strong performances.

Argentina Women vs Canada Women TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode.

