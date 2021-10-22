ICC Women's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier, Match 8: Brazil Women vs USA Women probable 11s, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

In the eighth match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier, Brazil Women and USA Women will clash at The Reforma Athletic Club, Naucalpan, Mexico on October 23, Saturday.

Brazil Women have been impressive in the tournament so far, but their journey started with a big defeat at the hands of the USA Women in the tournament opener. Later on, they made a comeback as they registered two big wins. Brazil Women would love to avenge their loss over USA Women in this encounter.

USA Women are completely dominating the tournament and they are strong favorites to qualify for the next stage. They have played three matches so far and have won all of them quite convincingly. Under Sindhu Sriharsha’s captaincy, the troops have been doing an exceptional job.

Argentina Women vs Canada Women Match Details

Match: Brazil Women vs USA Women, Match 8.

Date and Time: October 23rd, 2021, Saturday, 12:30 AM IST.

Venue: The Reforma Athletic Club, Naucalpan, Mexico.

Argentina Women vs Canada Women Weather Report

There will be no rain prediction in the weather forecast and we can expect a full 40-over contest between both sides.

Argentina Women vs Canada Women Pitch Report

A few teams studied the wicket perfectly and scored crucial runs after staying at the crease for a considerable amount of time. However, bowlers gained momentum whenever batters tried to dominate on this pitch.

Argentina Women vs Canada Women Probable XIs

Brazil Women

Brazil Women doesn’t have an exceptional batting line-up but their results are impressive only due to their top-class bowling attack. Nicole Monteiro leads the bowling attack with six wickets in three innings.

Probable XI: Roberta Avery(c), Renata Sousa, Lara Moises, Alice Nascimento, Daniella Staddon, Laura Agatha, Marianne Artur, Laura Cardoso, Maria Ribeiro, Nicole Monteiro, Evelyn de Souza(wk)

USA Women

USA Women’s skipper Sindhu Sriharsha is the leading run-scorer for her side in the tournament with 50 runs in three innings. Suhani Thadani leads the wicket-taking charts with seven wickets.

Probable XI: Anika Kolan, Chetnaa Prasad, Isani Vaghela, Gargi Bhogle, Sindhu Sriharsha(c)(wk), Shebani Bhaskar, Uzma Iftikhar, Suhani Thadani, Tara Norris, Geetika Kodali, Moksha Chaudhary

Argentina Women vs Canada Women Match Prediction

Both sides have already met against each other in the season opener and USA Women won the game quite convincingly. Though Brazil Women have enough talent on their side, USA Women are expected to continue their dominance and make it two wins in two against Brazil.

Argentina Women vs Canada Women TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fan Code.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee