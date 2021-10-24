ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier Match 9, USA Women vs Canada Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

In the ninth match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier, USA Women and Canada Women will take on each other at The Reforma Athletic Club, Naucalpan, Mexico on Sunday.

There’s no stopping USA Women, as they have won all the matches they have played so far in the tournament. Wicketkeeper and captain Sindhu Sriharsha has been inspirational with her captaincy and smart moves on the field. USA would love to add more victories to their kitty to ensure their qualification.

Meanwhile, Canada have won two and lost two of their four games so far. They defeated Argentina in their opening game, but lost the plot against USA by ten wickets.

They later lost to Brazil by five wickets. However, they came back strongly in their most recent game against Argentina, winning by nine wickets.

USA Women vs Canada Women Match Details

Match: USA Women vs Canada Women, Match 9.

Date and Time: October 24th, 2021, Sunday; 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: The Reforma Athletic Club, Naucalpan, Mexico.

USA Women vs Canada Women Weather Report

There is expected to be no rain interruptions during the game. Both teams should relish the weather conditions during the game, with the temperature to hover around 20-25 degrees Celsius.

USA Women vs Canada Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Reforma Athletic Club assists bowlers more than batters. Spin bowlers would love the conditions. Scores of 90-100 can be defendable on this surface, with disciplined bowling.

USA Women vs Canada Women Probable XIs

USA Women

Gargi Bhogle and Sindhu Sriharsha are in decent form with the willow. They will look for decent support from the other batters in the line-up. Suhani Thadani has starred with the ball, picking up seven wickets in four innings.

Probable XI: Anika Kolan, Chetnaa Prasad, Isani Vaghela, Gargi Bhogle, Sindhu Sriharsha (c)(wk), Shebani Bhaskar, Uzma Iftikhar, Suhani Thadani, Tara Norris, Geetika Kodali, Moksha Chaudhary.

Canada Women

Opener Divya Saxena has been in tremendous form with 134 runs in just four innings on tough batting wickets. She is currently the leading run-scorer in the tournament. Saniyah Zia looks has shown promise with the ball, scalping four wickets in the tournament.

Probable XI: Kamna Mirchandani (c), Divya Saxena, Sana Zafar (wk), Saniyah Zia, Hala Azmat, Mukhwinder Gill, Sonali Vig, Hiba Shamshad, Achini Perera, Miryam Khokhar, Kate Gray.

USA Women vs Canada Women Match Prediction

USA have completely dominated the tournament, and they are well equipped in both batting and bowling departments. They are expected to continue their dominance going into their next encounter against Canada on Sunday.

USA Women vs Canada Women TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Bhargav