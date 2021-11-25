ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2021 Bhutan Women vs Hong Kong Women: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Match 11 of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2 sees Bhutan square off against Hong Kong at the ICC Academy in Dubai, UAE.

Bhutan suffered a heavy loss against the UAE in their previous fixture. After electing to bowl first, the Bhutan bowlers struggled as UAE posted 149 on the board, losing just two wickets.

The Bhutan batters got off to a good start, but there weren’t any significant partnerships, and in the end, they fell short by 47 runs. They need to be on their toes while facing Hong Kong in their next fixture.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong beat Malaysia convincingly in their last game. It was a good overall performance from them as they won their second game of the competition.

After electing to bowl first, Hong Kong did a fine job of restricting Malaysia to 101 in their 20 overs. The batters then stepped up as they chased down the total in the 18th over with four wickets in hand. They will be eager to put in a similar performance in the upcoming game.

Bhutan Women vs Hong Kong Women Match Details:

Match: Bhutan vs Hong Kong, Match 11, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier 2.

Date and Time: November 26th 2021, Friday, 03:00 PM IST.

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Bhutan Women vs Hong Kong Women Pitch Report

The pitch at ICC Academy is a balanced track. The batters can play their strokes freely once set while the bowlers need to hit the right areas to keep the opposition from scoring big.

Bhutan Women vs Hong Kong Women Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Friday. Temperatures in Dubai are expected to hover between 22 and 31 degrees Celsius.

Bhutan Women vs Hong Kong Women Probable XIs

Bhutan

Bhutan's bowlers struggled to pick up wickets as the UAE posted 149 on the board, losing only two wickets. The batters then failed to adapt to the conditions as they only managed to score 102 losing nine wickets, falling short by 47 runs. Bhutan will need an improved display from both departments to win this game.

Probable XI

Sonam Paldon (wk), Ngawang Choden, Dechen Wangmo, Tshering Zangmo, Yeshey Choden (c), Pema Seldon, Sonam Choden, Karma Samten, Anju Gurung, Karma Dema, Tashi Cheki.

Hong Kong

Skipper Kary Chan was good with the ball, picking up two wickets to help her side restrict Malaysia to 101. Contributions from Mariko Hill (36) and Kary Chan (38*) helped them chase down the total with 14 balls to spare. Hong Kong will look to keep up the same momentum against Bhutan.

Probable XI

Shanzeen Shahzad, Mariko Hill, Natasha Miles, Kary Chan (c), Emma Lai, Maryam Bibi, Hiu Ying Cheung (wk), Ruchitha Venkatesh, Mei Wai Siu, Betty Chan, Iqra Sahar.

Bhutan Women vs Hong Kong Women Match Prediction

Bhutan are coming off a loss in their previous game whereas Hong Kong beat Malaysia convincingly in their last game. It will be a cracking contest as both sides will come out all guns blazing.

Hong Kong look strong on paper and we expect them to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Hong Kong Women to win this encounter.

Bhutan Women vs Hong Kong Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

LIVE POLL Q. Kary Chan to score 30+ runs and pick two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far