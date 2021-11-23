ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2021, Bhutan Women vs Nepal Women: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Bhutan Women will square off against Nepal Women in the sixth game of the ICC Women’s Asia T20 Qualifiers on Tuesday, November 23.

Both sides had a contrasting start to their respective campaigns. Nepal lost their opening game against Hong Kong by six wickets. Batting first, Nepal managed only 104/3 in their 20 overs, and Hong Kong chased the target down with six wickets in hand and two overs to spare.

Bhutan, on the other hand, defeated Kuwait by 40 runs. They posted a total of 114/6 in 20 overs after batting first. They managed to bundle out Kuwait with the ball for just 74 runs to register a huge victory.

Bhutan Women vs Nepal Women Match Details

Match: Bhutan Women vs Nepal Women, 6th Match, ICC Women’s Asia T20 Qualifiers.

Date and Time: November 23rd, 2021, Tuesday, 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai.

Bhutan Women vs Nepal Women Pitch Report

It could be a low-scoring game as the surface is on the slower side and is likely to help the spinners.

Bhutan Women vs Nepal Women Weather Forecast

A clear day with no chance of precipitation is predicted in Dubai on Tuesday. The temperature is expected to hover between 26 and 32 degrees Celsius.

Bhutan Women vs Nepal Women Probable XIs

Bhutan

Ngawang Choden, Sonam Paldon and Yeshey Choden will be the batters for the side. The duo of Dechen Wangmo and Sonam Choden will don the all-rounders' hats. Lastly, the likes of Anju Gurung, Karma Samten and Tshering Yangchen are set to lead the bowling attack for Bhutan.

Probable XI:

Ngawang Choden, Sonam Paldon (WK), Dechen Wangmo, Yeshey Coden (C), Tshering Zangmo, Pema Seldon, Sonam Choden, Yeshey Wangmo, Anju Gurung, Karma Samten, Tshering Yangchen.

Nepal

Kajal Shrestha and Indu Barma are the specialist batters in the side, while Kabita Kunwar, Sita Rana Magar and Rubina Chhetry are the premier all-rounders. Saraswati Kumari, alongside Karuna Bhandari and Sabnam Rai, is likely to handle the bowling duties.

Probable XI

Kabita Kunwar, Sita Rana Magar, Kajal Shrestha (WK), Indu Barma, Rubina Chhetry (C), Saraswati Kumari, Karuna Bhandari, Sabnam Rai, Sarita Magar, Apsari Begam, Kabita Joshi.

Bhutan Women vs Nepal Women Match Prediction

While Bhutan didn’t produce anything special with the bat against Kuwait, they did a tremendous job with the ball. They have the momentum on their side and will be feeling confident.

Nepal, at the same time, were underwhelming in both departments. They will need to elevate their game by a notch to put up a fight here.

Prediction: Bhutan to win this game.

Bhutan Women vs Nepal Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

