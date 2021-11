ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2021: Full schedule, match timings, squads & live-streaming details

In order to globalize the game of cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has given international status to several nations in T20I cricket. A total of six associate teams from the Asian continent will now take part in the Asian women’s qualifiers for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2022.

Bhutan, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates and Nepal are the participating teams. The top-ranked team at the end of the tournament will take part in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier tournament.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament was initially delayed but is all set to commence on November 22. The ICC Cricket Academy Ground and ICC Cricket Academy Ground 2 in Dubai will host all matches of the tournament.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2021: Full Schedule and Match Timings (IST)

November 22, Monday

UAE vs Malaysia, 11:00 AM.

Hong Kong vs Nepal, 11:00 AM.

Bhutan vs Kuwait, 3:00 PM.

November 23, Tuesday

UAE vs Hong Kong, 11:00 AM.

Malaysia vs Kuwait, 3:00 PM.

Bhutan vs Nepal, 3:00 PM.

November 25, Thursday

Hong Kong vs Malaysia, 11:00 AM.

Kuwait vs Nepal, 11:00 AM.

UAE vs Bhutan, 3:00 PM.

November 26, Friday

Malaysia vs Nepal, 11:00 AM.

Bhutan vs Hong Kong, 3:00 PM.

UAE vs Kuwait, 3:00 PM.

November 28, Sunday

UAE vs Nepal, 11:00 AM.

Bhutan vs Malaysia, 11:00 AM.

Kuwait vs Hong Kong, 3:00 PM.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2021: Live Streaming Details

Fan Code will live stream all matches of the tournament for fans in India.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2021: Squads

Bhutan Women

Yeshey Choden (c), Tashi Cheki, Ngawang Choden, Sonam Choden, Karma Dema, Anju Gurung, Sonam Paldon (wk), Karma Samten, Pema Seldon (wk), Dechen Wangmo, Yeshey Wangmo, Tshering Yangchen, Eva Somsel Yangzom, Tshering Zangmo.

Hong Kong Women

Kary Chan (c), Maryam Bibi, Betty Chan, Lemon Cheung, Tammy Chu, Yasmin Daswani, Mariko Hill, Emma Lai, Heiley Lui, Natasha Miles, Iqra Sahar, Shanzeen Shahzad, Alison Siu, Ruchitha Venkatesh.

Kuwait Women

Amna Tariq (c), Shanti Balasubramani, Aakriti Bose (wk), Siobhan Gomez, Aaliya Hussain, Mariamma Hyder, Maria Jasvi, Zeefa Jilani, Khadija Khalil (wk), Glenda Menes, Priyada Murali, Maryam Omar, Venora Shaina, Rida Zainab

Malaysia Women

Winifred Duraisingam (c), Nik Nur Atiela, Aisya Eleesa, Mas Elysa, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Elsa Hunter, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Wan Julia (wk), Nur Arianna Natsya, Nur Natasya Nazira, Amalin Sorfina, Yusrina Yaakop, Noor Hayati Zakaria, Wan Nor Zulaika.

Nepal Women

Rubina Chhetry (c), Indu Barma (vc), Apsari Begam, Karuna Bhandari, Dolly Bhatta, Kabita Joshi, Saraswati Kumari, Kabita Kunwar, Sarita Magar, Sita Magar, Jyoti Pandey, Sangita Rai, Shabnam Rai, Kajal Shrestha (wk).

United Arab Emirates Women

Chaya Mughal (c), Natasha Cherriath, Samaira Dharnidharka, Kavisha Egodage, Mahika Gaur, Priyanjali Jain, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh, Judit Peter, Esha Rohit, Theertha Satish, Chamani Seneviratne, Khushi Sharma, Subha Venkataraman.

