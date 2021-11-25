ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2021, Hong Kong Women vs Malaysia Women: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Hong Kong Women will square off against Malaysia Women in the 7th match of the ICC Women’s Asia T20 Qualifiers on Thursday.

Malaysia Women have managed one win and one loss in two games as they sit third in the points table. They lost their opening game against UAE Women by 30 runs but bounced back strongly to defeat Kuwait Women by 80 runs in the second game.

Hong Kong Women, on the other hand, sit fourth in the points table after managing one win and one loss in their first two matches. They defeated Nepal Women by 6 wickets in their opening game, but failed to keep up the momentum and lost to UAE by 11 runs in the second match.

Hong Kong Women vs Malaysia Women Match Details

Match: Hong Kong Women vs Malaysia Women, 7th Match, ICC Women’s Asia T20 Qualifiers

Date and Time: November 25th, 2021, Thursday, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Hong Kong Women vs Malaysia Women Pitch Report

The surface is decent enough to bat on but is a bit on the slower side. Most of the matches have been low-scoring affairs so far. Expect the team winning the toss to chase.

Hong Kong Women vs Malaysia Women Weather Forecast

Clear skies with zero chance of rain is predicted in Dubai on Thursday. While the humidity is expected to stay around 51%, the temperature level is likely to range between 21 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Hong Kong Women vs Malaysia Women Probable XIs

Hong Kong Women

In the last game, Hong Kong Women bowled brilliantly against UAE, but their batters failed to step up. Natasha Miles was their top scorer with 37 runs, while the skipper Kary Chan chipped in with 25 runs. Kary Chan also clinched three wickets with the ball, and Ruchitha Venkatesh registered three wickets to her name as well.

Probable XI:

Shanzeen Shahzad, Yasmin Daswani, Natasha Miles, Kary Chan (C), Mariko Hill, Emma Lai, Maryam Bibi, Hiu Ying Cheung (WK), Ruchitha Venkatesh, Betty Chan, Iqra Sahar

Malaysia Women

In the last game, everyone in the top order contributed with the bat. The skipper Winifred Duraisingam was the top scorer with 43 runs, while Mas Elysa played a match-winning knock of an unbeaten 43 runs from 28 deliveries. She also contributed by taking two wickets, while Mahirah Izzati Ismail also picked up two wickets for her team.

Probable XI

Winifred Duraisingam (C), Wan Julia (WK), Elsa Hunter, Mas Elysa, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Nur Arianna Natsya, Yusrina Yaakop, Noor Hayati Zakaria, Wan Nor Zulaika, Nik Nur Atiela, Mahirah Izzati Ismail

Hong Kong Women vs Malaysia Women Match Prediction

It is expected to be a cracker of a contest between two equally matched sides. Malaysia Women will be feeling confident after dismantling Kuwait Women in the last game. However, Hong Kong Women could take some positives out of their loss against UAE Women. It was a top-notch performance from them, and they only fell short by a small margin.

Prediction: Hong Kong Women are expected to win this contest.

Hong Kong Women vs Malaysia Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will Mariko Hill register a 30+ score in this game? Yes No 0 votes so far