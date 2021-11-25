ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2021, Kuwait Women vs Nepal Women: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

On Thursday, Nepal Women will meet Kuwait Women in the eighth match of the ICC Women’s Asia T20 Qualifiers.

Nepal Women have had a mixed start to their campaign as they sit second in the points table with one win and one loss in two matches. They lost their opening game to Hong Kong Women by 6 wickets but registered an emphatic win against Bhutan Women by 8 wickets in the second match.

Kuwait Women, on the other hand, have had a tough start to the tournament. They languish at the bottom of the points table after losing both their first two fixtures. They have lost to Bhutan Women and Malaysia Women by 40 runs and 81 runs, respectively so far.

Kuwait Women vs Nepal Women Match Details

Match: Kuwait Women vs Nepal Women, 8th Match, ICC Women’s Asia T20 Qualifiers

Date and Time: November 25th, 2021, Thursday, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Kuwait Women vs Nepal Women Pitch Report

The wicket is getting slower, but it still has a lot of runs to offer. Teams with superior batting quality have managed to score runs here. The side that wins the toss is likely to field first.

Kuwait Women vs Nepal Women Weather Forecast

A bright sunny day is expected in Dubai, and there is no chance of precipitation. Meanwhile, the temperature level is expected to hover between 21 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees Celsius.

Kuwait Women vs Nepal Women Probable XIs

Kuwait Women

Barring Priyada Murali and Maryam Omar, who scored 34 runs and 22 runs, respectively, no other batter could step up against Malaysia Women in the last game. With the ball, only Mariamma Hyder could contain the opposition batters and picked up a wicket at the cost of 23 runs in her four overs.

Probable XI:

Priyada Murali, Zeefa Jilani, Khadija Khalil, Amna Tariq (C), Maryam Omar, Shiobhan Gomez, Mariamma Hyder, Maria Jasvi, Balasubramani Shanti, Akriti Bose (WK), Venora D’Souza

Nepal Women

Nepal Women did not have to do much with the bat in the last game after their bowlers did the damage early on. Opener Sita Rana Magar scored 17 runs, while her partner Indu Barma remained unbeaten on 18 runs as she won the game for the side. Sita Rana Magar was the star with the ball as she picked up three wickets in her quota of four overs. Karuna Bhandari also bagged one wicket, giving away only six runs in her four overs.

Probable XI

Sita Rana Magar, Indu Barma, Rubina Chhetry (C), Kabita Joshi, Karuna Bhandari, Jyoti Pandey (WK), Saraswati Kumari, Sabnam Rai, Kabita Kunwar, Apsari Begam, Sarita Magar

Kuwait Women vs Nepal Women Match Prediction

Nepal Women will be brimming with confidence after registering a massive victory over Bhutan Women. They were brilliant with the ball and will look to continue their form. Kuwait Women, at the same time, have failed to put up a decent fight in their two games. They were torn apart by Malaysia Women in the last game, and it will be difficult for them to bounce back from there.

Prediction: Nepal Women are likely to win this contest.

Kuwait Women vs Nepal Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

