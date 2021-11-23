ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2021 - Malaysia Women vs Kuwait Women: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Malaysia Women will face Kuwait Women in their next game of the ICC Women’s Asia T20 Qualifiers on Tuesday.

Both sides had disappointing starts to their campaigns after losing their respective opening encounters. Malaysia Women lost their first game against UAE Women by 30 runs. Batting first, UAE Women posted a total of 131 in 20 overs, but Malaysia Women could only manage to score 101 for the loss of two wickets.

Kuwait Women, on the other hand, were demolished by Bhutan Women by a margin of 40 runs. Bowling first, Malaysia Women did well to contain Bhutan Women to just 114/6 in 20 overs. However, they had a miserable day with the bat and got bundled out for 74 runs. Both teams will now be searching for their first win in the competition.

Malaysia Women vs Kuwait Women Match Details

Match: Malaysia Women vs Kuwait Women, 5th Match, ICC Women’s Asia T20 Qualifiers

Date and Time: November 23rd, 2021, Tuesday, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Malaysia Women vs Kuwait Women Pitch Report

The pitch is decent enough to bat on, but it will assist the slower bowlers. A low-scoring game is on the cards here.

Malaysia Women vs Kuwait Women Weather Forecast

A bright sunny day is expected in Dubai on Tuesday. The temperature level is likely to vary between 26 and 32 degrees Celsius.

Malaysia Women vs Kuwait Women Probable XIs

Malaysia Women

While Wan Julia will lead the batting unit, Winifred Duraisingam, Mas Elysa, and Mahirah Izzati Ismail are the key all-rounders in the side. Nur Arianna Natsya, Wan Nor Zulaika and Aisya Eleesa are likely to form the bowling unit.

Probable XI:

Winifred Duraisingam (C), Wan Julia (WK), Elsa Hunter, Mas Elysa, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Wan Nor Zulaika, Nur Arianna Natsya, Yusrina Yaakop, Noor Hayati Zakaria, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Aisya Eleesa

Kuwait Women

Zeefa Jilani and Priyada Murali will form the core of the batting unit, while Khadija Khalil, Amna Tariq, Siobhan Gomez will be expected to contribute as all-rounders. Maria Jasvi and Maryam Omar will lead the bowling attack for Kuwait Women.

Probable XI

Priyada Murali, Zeefa Jilani, Khadija Khalil, Amna Tariq (C), Maryam Omar, Siobhan Gomez, Mariamma Hyder, Maria Jasvi, Akriti Bose (WK), Balasubramani Shanti, Glenda Menes

Malaysia Women vs Kuwait Women Match Prediction

Despite losing the opening game, there were many positives for the Malaysian Women. Chasing the target against UAE Women, Malaysia Women could not keep up with the required run rate and scored slowly. However, they only lost two wickets in the process, and a better performance can be expected against Kuwait Women.

Kuwait Women, at the same time, failed with the bat despite a top effort from their bowlers. Malaysia Women have a good bowling unit and they can test Kuwait Women’s batting once again.

Prediction: Malaysia Women are likely to win this contest.

Malaysia Women vs Kuwait Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Diptanil Roy

