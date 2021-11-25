ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2021 Malaysia Women vs Nepal Women: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Malaysia Women will lock horns against Nepal Women in the tenth match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2 on Frida. The ICC Academy ground in Dubai will host this game.

Malaysia suffered a loss against Hong Kong in their last game. After being asked to bat first, Malaysia managed 101 runs in their allotted twenty overs. However, Hong Kong chased down the total in the 18th over with four wickets to spare. Malaysia will look to return to winning ways in this game.

Nepal, meanwhile, were fabulous against Kuwait in their last game. Kuwait won the toss, and opted to bat first. The decision backfired, as Nepal didn’t allow the Kuwait batters to get going, bundling them out for a paltry 27.

It was a cakewalk for the Nepalese Women, as they chased down the total in the fourth over with nine wickets in hand. They will hope to carry forward the winning momentum in this game.

Malaysia Women vs Nepal Women Match Details

Match: Malaysia Women vs Nepal Women, Match 10, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier 2.

Date and Time: November 26th 2021, Friday; 11:00 AM IST.

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Malaysia Women vs Nepal Women Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai is a balanced track. The bowlers need to hit the right areas, as they can be punished if they miss their mark. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Malaysia Women vs Nepal Women Weather Forecast

Clear skies should greet both sides on Thursday. The temperature in Dubai is expected to hover between 22 and 31 degrees Celsius on matchday.

Malaysia Women vs Nepal Women Probable XIs

Malaysia Women

Mas Elysa top-scored for Malaysia in their last game with 38, helping them post 101 runs on the board. Winifred Duraisingam and Nik Nur Atiela picked up two wickets apiece, but it wasn’t enough to win them the game.

Probable XI

Winifred Duraisingam (c), Wan Julia (wk), Elsa Hunter, Mas Elysa, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Ainna Hashim, Yusrina Yaakop, Nur Arianna Natsya, Wan Nor Zulaika, Nik Nur Atiela, Noor Hayati Zakaria.

Nepal Women

Their bowlers were fabulous in their last game, with Sangita Rai leading the charge, picking up three wickets. That helped her team knock over Kuwait for a meagre 27 runs. Sita Magar departed for a duck. But Rubina Chhetry and Indu Barma ensured Nepal chased down the total without losing any more wickets.

Probable XI

Rubina Chhetry (c), Sita Magar, Indu Barma, Apsari Begam, Jyoti Pandey (wk), Kabita Joshi, Kabita Kunwar, Karuna Bhandari, Sangita Rai, Saraswati Kumari, Sarita Magar.

Malaysia Women vs Nepal Women Match Prediction

Malaysia need to be on their toes, as they lost their last game against Hong Kong. Nepal were too strong for Kuwait, and will be eager to keep performing in the same way.

Nepal look strong on paper, so expect them to beat Malaysia on Friday.

Prediction: Nepal to win this game.

Malaysia Women vs Nepal Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Sangita Rai to pick three or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far