ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2021, UAE Women vs Bhutan Women: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

United Arab Emirates Women lock horns against Bhutan Women in the ninth match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2021. The ICC Academy Ground No. 2 in Dubai will host this encounter.

UAE Women sit at the top of the table with four points, having defeated Hong Kong Women in their last fixture. After being asked to bat first, UAE Women managed to score 128 in their 20 overs, losing seven wickets. The bowlers then stepped up as they knocked over Hong Kong Women for 117, winning the game by 11 runs.

Bhutan Women, on the other hand, are placed fifth in the points table with two points to their name. After getting off to a winning start against Kuwait Women, they lost their following game against Nepal Women.

It was a disappointing batting display from their batters as they only scored 61 in their 20 overs after electing to bat first. Nepal chased down the total in the ninth over to hand Bhutan Women their first defeat of the competition.

UAE Women vs Bhutan Women Match Details

Match: UAE Women vs Bhutan Women, Match 9, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier 2

Date and Time: November 25, 2021, Thursday, 03:00 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground No. 2, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

UAE Women vs Bhutan Women Pitch Report

The pitch at ICC Academy Ground No. 2 is a balanced track. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

UAE Women vs Bhutan Women Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Thursday. The temperature in Dubai is expected to hover between 21 to 29 degrees Celsius.

UAE Women vs Bhutan Women Probable XIs

UAE Women

The hosts beat Hong Kong Women in their last fixture. Some good contributions from top-order batters helped them put 128 on the board. Chaya Mughal and Esha Rohit picked up two wickets apiece and were well-supported by the other bowlers as they won the game by 11 runs.

Probable XI

Esha Rohit, Kavisha Egodage, Theertha Satish, Chamani Seneviratna, Chaya Mughal (c), Priyanjali Jain, Natasha Cherriath, Mahika Gaur, Vaishnave Mahesh, Judit Peter (wk), Subha Venkataraman

Bhutan Women

The batters failed to adapt to the conditions in their last game as they posted only 61 on the board. Tashi Cheki picked up a wicket but they failed overall as a unit and need to bounce back in their next fixture against the hosts.

Probable XI

Sonam Paldon (wk), Ngawang Choden, Dechen Wangmo, Yeshey Choden (c), Tshering Zangmo, Pema Seldon, Sonam Choden, Karma Samten, Anju Gurung, Tashi Cheki, Karma Dema

UAE Women vs Bhutan Women Match Prediction

Having won both their games, UAE Women will be high on confidence whereas Bhutan Women suffered a heavy loss against Nepal Women in their last encounter. They must be on their toes while facing UAE Women in their next fixture.

UAE Women look strong on paper and are expected to win against Bhutan Women on Thursday.

Prediction: UAE Women to win this encounter.

UAE Women vs Bhutan Women live streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Prem Deshpande

