ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2021 UAE Women vs Kuwait Women: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

UAE Women will lock horns against Kuwait Women in the 12th match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2. The ICC Academy Ground No. 2 in Dubai, UAE will host this encounter.

UAE Women faced Bhutan Women in their last fixture and defeated them comprehensively. After being asked to bat first, the UAE Women posted 149 on the board, losing just two wickets.

The bowlers then backed up their batters as they restricted the Bhutan Women to 102, winning the game by 47 runs. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

Kuwait Women put on a disappointing show in their last fixture against Nepal Women. After electing to bat first, the batters failed to adapt to the conditions and only one batter managed to get into double figures as the team was bundled out for a measly 27.

Nepal Women chased down the total in the fourth over for the loss of just one wicket to hand a big defeat to Kuwait Women. Kuwait Women need to be at their absolute best against the UAE Women.

UAE Women vs Kuwait Women Match Details:

Match: UAE Women vs Kuwait Women, Match 12, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier 2

Date and Time: November 26, 2021, Friday, 03:00 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground No. 2, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

UAE Women vs Kuwait Women Pitch Report

The pitch at ICC Academy Ground No. 2 is good for batting. The batters enjoy this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the willow. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

UAE Women vs Kuwait Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Dubai are expected to hover between 22 and 31 degrees Celsius.

UAE Women vs Kuwait Women Probable XIs

UAE Women

Theertha Satish (64*) and Chamani Seneviratne (63) helped the UAE Women post 149 on the board against Bhutan Women. Khushi Sharma picked up a fifer as they defended the total successfully, winning the game by 47 runs.

Probable XI

Esha Rohit, Theertha Satish, Chamani Seneviratna, Chaya Mughal (c), Judit Peter (wk), Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Mahika Gaur, Natasha Cherriath, Samaira Dharnidharka, Vaishnave Mahesh

Kuwait Women

In their previous fixture against Nepal Women, the Kuwait batters failed to get going as six of them departed for a duck, with the team getting knocked over for 27. The batters need to step up in their next fixture against UAE Women.

Probable XI

Priyada Murali, Zeefa Jilani, Maryam Omar, Amna Tariq (c), Maria Jasvi, Khadija Khalil, Siobhan Gomez, Mariamma Hyder, Aakriti Bose (wk), Shanti Balasubramani, Glenda Menes

UAE Women vs Kuwait Women Match Prediction

The UAE Women have been good in the competition so far. They will be looking to carry the winning momentum forward.

Kuwait Women have lost three of their games so far and need to be at their absolute best to register their first win of the tournament.

UAE Women look strong on paper and expect them to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: UAE Women Women to win this encounter.

UAE Women vs Kuwait Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

