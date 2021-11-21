ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier 2, Match 2, UAE Women vs Malaysia Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

The 2021 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier kicks off on November 22 in the United Arab Emirates. A total of six teams will participate in the competition, with the top team progressing to the 2022 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier tournament.

The second match of the Asia Region Qualifier sees United Arab Emirates Women lock horns against Malaysia Women. The ICC Academy in Dubai, UAE will host the opening encounter. Chaya Mughal will lead the UAE side.

The hosts will be eager to kick off the tournament on a winning note. Till date, the UAE women’s side has played 16 T20Is, winning eight and losing seven of those. They have some exciting players on their side and will be hoping to put their best foot forward on the opening day of the competition.

Malaysia Women’s side will be led by Winifred Duraisingam. The Malaysian side played its first T20I against India at Kinrara Academy Oval, Bandar Kinrara in 2018.

Since then, they have played 24 T20Is. They have won nine of those and lost 15. Duraisingam will be hoping to lead by example in the upcoming Asia Region Qualifiers.

UAE Women vs Malaysia Women Match Details:

Match: UAE Women vs Malaysia Women, Match 2, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier 2

Date and Time: November 22, 2021, Monday, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

UAE Women vs Malaysia Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy ground is good for batting. The batters enjoy this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the willow. The bowlers need to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

UAE Women vs Malaysia Women Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Monday. Temperatures in Dubai are expected to range between 22 and 33 degrees Celsius.

UAE Women vs Malaysia Women Probable XIs

UAE Women

Probable XI

Chaya Mughal (c), Natasha Cherriath, Samaira Dharnidharka, Kavisha Egodage, Mahika Gaur, Priyanjali Jain, Suraksha Kotte, Esha Rohit (wk), Chamani Seneviratne, Khushi Sharma, Judit Peter

Malaysia Women

Probable XI

Winifred Duraisingam (c), Nik Nur Atiela, Aisya Eleesa, Mas Elysa, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Wan Julia (wk), Nur Arianna Natsya, Yusrina Yaakop, Noor Hayati Zakaria, Amalin Sorfina

UAE Women vs Malaysia Women Match Prediction

Both sides have some promising players on their side and it promises to be an exciting contest on the opening day of the competition.

UAE Women will be playing at home and the home conditions will prove to be an advantage for them. Expect them to come out on top on Monday.

Prediction: UAE Women to win this encounter.

UAE Women vs Malaysia Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

