ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier 2, Match 3, Bhutan Women vs Kuwait Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Bhutan Women lock horns against Kuwait Women in the third match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier 2. The ICC Academy Ground in Dubai, United Arab Emirates will host this encounter.

Bhutan Women’s side was granted full Women’s Twenty20 International status by the ICC in April 2018. On January 12, 2019, they made their T20I debut in Bangkok against Hong Kong.

Since then, they have played four T20Is and lost all four. They will be hoping to put better performances in the upcoming Qualifiers. Yeshey Choden will be leading the Bhutan side and they will be making their debut at an ICC Women’s event in the Asia Qualifiers.

Kuwait Women, on the other hand, have played 11 T20Is so far since the ICC granted full Women’s Twenty20 International status in April 2018. They have won three games and lost eight.

They have some promising players on their side and will be eager to grab the opportunity to showcase their skills on a global stage. Amna Tariq has been handed the responsibility of leading the side and she will be looking to lead by example in the upcoming Asia Qualifiers.

Bhutan Women vs Kuwait Women Match Details:

Match: Bhutan Women vs Kuwait Women, Match 3, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier 2

Date and Time: November 22, 2021, Monday, 03:00 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Bhutan Women vs Kuwait Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy ground is good for batting. The bowlers need to hit the right areas as they often go on a journey on missing their mark.

Bhutan Women vs Kuwait Women Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Monday. Temperatures in Dubai are expected to range between 22 and 33 degrees Celsius.

Bhutan Women vs Kuwait Women Probable XIs

Bhutan Women

Probable XI

Yeshey Choden (c), Tashi Cheki, Ngawang Choden, Sonam Choden, Karma Dema, Anju Gurung, Sonam Paldon (wk), Pema Saldon, Dechen Wangmo, Yeshey Wangmo, Tshering Yangchen

Kuwait Women

Probable XI

Amna Tariq (c), Shanti Balasubramani, Aakriti Bose (wk), Siobhan Gomez, Aaliya Hussain, Mariamma Hyder, Maria Jasvi, Zeefa Jilani, Khadija Khalil, Priyada Murali, Maryam Omar

Bhutan Women vs Kuwait Women Match Prediction

Bhutan Women’s team will be making its debut at an ICC event. Kuwait Women’s team hasn’t had the best of the records in the shortest format and they will be looking to improve it.

Kuwait Women have experienced players on their side and expect them to win against Bhutan Women on Monday.

Prediction: Kuwait Women to win this encounter.

Bhutan Women vs Kuwait Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

