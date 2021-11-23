ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier 2 Match 4: UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

UAE Women will take on Hong Kong Women in an ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier at the ICC Academy Ground on Tuesday, 23rd November.

Both teams won their respective tournament openers comprehensively. UAE registered a 30-run victory over Malaysia, while Hong Kong had a six-wicket victory over Nepal.

UAE posted a 131-run total, after batting first. Theertha Satish (48-ball 46) and Esha Rohit (30-ball 33) were the major contributors with the bat. Meanwhile, Kavisha Edodage (1-18) and Subha Venkatraman (1-19) were the stars with the ball. A collective bowling performance by UAE ensured Malaysia fell 30 runs short.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong restricted Nepal to a 104-run total, after bowling first. Betty Chan (1-12) and captain Kary Chan(1-16) were the stars with the ball. Mariko Hill (38-ball 42) and Natasha Miles (13-ball 16) ensured Hong Kong chased down the target with two overs to spare.

UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women Match Details

Match: UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifiers.

Date: 23rd November 2021.

Time: 11:00 AM IST.

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, United Arab Emirates.

UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women Weather Report

Sunny skies are expected to be a feature on matchday. The temperature is expected to range between 26 and 32 degrees Celsius.

UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women Pitch Report

The surface at the ICC Academy ground is a good one. The pitch is expected to slow down as the match progresses. Batters should be able play their shots once they are set.

UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women Probable XIs

UAE Women

Chaya Mughal (c), Chamani Seneviratna, Judit Peter, Esha Rohit (wk), Kavisha Edodage, Teertha Satish, Priyanjali Jain, Natasha Cherriath, Subah Venkatraman, Mahila Gaur, Khushi Sharma.

Hong Kong Women

Yasmin Daswani, Mariko Hill, Natasha Miles, Kary Chan (c), Shanzeen Shazad, Emma Lai, Hiu Ying Cheung(wk), Ruchitha Venkatesh, Iqra Sahar, Maryam Bibi, Betty Chan.

UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women Match Prediction

UAE are playing the qualifiers on home turf. So they are expected to finish on top against Hong Kong in this game.

Prediction: UAE Women are expected to win this clash.

UAE Women vs Hong Kong Women TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Will Mariko Hill score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far