ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021: Match 1, Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The ICC Women’s World Twenty20 Europe Qualifier 2021 kicks off on August 26 in Spain. In the first game, the Netherlands Women lock horns against the Scotland Women. Five nations, namely France, Germany, Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands, will compete in the tournament, with the top two teams qualifying for the ICC Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier in 2022.

The league is an excellent opportunity for these teams to showcase their talents on the world stage. The Netherlands arrive in this competition after suffering a defeat against Ireland in the recently concluded T20I series. They fought hard against the Irish side but lost the 4-match series by a 2-1 margin.

Scotland, on the other hand, also toured Ireland for a T20I series. They won their first game but lost three successive games to hand Ireland the series. They have some good players on their side and will be eager to step up in the qualifiers.

Players from both sides participated in the recently-concluded Women’s Hundred. It promises to be an exciting game of cricket as the two quality sides face off to qualify for the bigger event in 2022.

Match details

Match: Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women, ICC Women’s World Twenty20 Europe Qualifier, 2021

Date and Time: August 26, 2021, Thursday, 02:00 PM IST

Venue: La Manga Club Bottom Ground, Cartagena, Spain

Weather report

The weather in Cartagena is expected to hover between 21 to 29 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain and fans can expect a full game’s play. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Pitch report

The pitch at Cartagena is on the slower side. Expect it to assist the spinners from both sides. The batters need to be patient while hitting it through the line.

Predicted playing XIs

Netherlands Women

Heather Siegers will lead the Netherlands side in the Europe Qualifiers. They have a good balance and they have some quality players on their side. Fans can expect them to come out all guns blazing against Scotland in the first game.

Playing XI: Iris Zwilling, Heather Siegers (c), Babette de Leede (wk), Miranda Veringmeier, Robine Rijke, Silver Siegers, Eva Lynch, Juliet Post, Frederique Overdiik, Annemijn Thomson, Hannah Landheer

Scotland Women

Kathryn Bryce will lead the Scotland side in the tournament. They have got players who have got a good amount of experience under their belt and will be eager to kick off the tournament with a win.

Playing XI: Sarah Bryce (wk), Kathryn Bryce (c), Priyanaz Chatterji, Katie McGill, Becky Glen, Alisa Lister, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Megan McColl, Samantha Haggo, Abtaha Maqsood, Katherine Fraser

Match prediction

Both the Netherlands and Scotland have quality players on their side. It will all come down to the players handling nerves in pressure situations. Scotland have several experienced players on their side and expect them to come out on top against the Netherlands in the first game of the tournament.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Ritwik Kumar