ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021: Match 2, Ireland Women vs Germany Women - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Live Streaming, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

In the second game of the ICC Women’s Twenty20 Europe Qualifier 2021, Ireland Women lock horns against Germany Women. Both sides will be looking to play at their best.

Ireland look strong on paper and are the clear favorites in this five-team tournament. They won the T20I series against the Netherlands recently by a 2-1 margin and will be high on confidence.

The batting-heavy side have been good so far in the shortest format and will look to maintain their winning momentum over the next few days.

Germany, on the other hand, have good quality players on their side. They whitewashed France in a T20I series 5-0 and will look to keep performing on the world stage.

Their bowlers were brilliant in the series against France and the team will rely on the bowling department in the upcoming qualifiers.

Neither side has got much exposure at the top level and it will all come down to handling pressure in crunch situations. This tournament is a great platform for these sides to showcase their talents and it promises to be a cracking contest.

Match Details

Match: Ireland Women vs Germany Women, ICC Women’s World Twenty20 Europe Qualifier, 2021

Date and Time: August 26, 2021, Thursday, 02:00 PM IST

Venue: La Manga Club Bottom Ground, Cartagena, Spain

Weather report

The temperature in Cartagena is expected to be humid throughout the day. There is no chance of rain and the temperature will range between 21 to 29 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartagena is on the slower side. The batters need to be on their toes to tackle the slow bowlers from the opposition. It is expected to stay true throughout the day.

Predicted Playing XIs

Ireland Women

Laura Delany will lead the Irish team in the Europe Twenty20 Qualifiers. They are a side that has a good mix of experienced and inexperienced players in their squad.

The batting heavy side will look to kick off the tournament with a win against Germany on Thursday.

Playing XI: Rebecca Stokell, Gaby Lewis, Laura Delany (c), Lara Maritz, Eimear Richardson, Mary Waldron (wk), Leah Paul, Sophie MacMahon, Louise Little, Georgina Dempsey, Cara Murray

Germany Women

Anuradha Doddaballapur will lead Germany in the Europe Qualifiers 2021. The Indian-born bowler all-rounder will look to step up and take her side into the finals of the Qualifiers.

The bowling heavy side will be eager to kickstart the competition with a win in their first game.

Playing XI: Anna Healy, Christina Gough, Anuradha Doddaballapur (c), Janet Ronalds, Sharanya Sadarangani, Stephanie Frohnmayer, Bianca Maes Loch, Karthika Vijayaraghavan (wk), Anne Bierwisch, Peris Wadenpohl, Emma Bargna

Match Prediction

Ireland are a batting-heavy side and have a number of experienced players. Germany have to play out of their skin to create an upset here.

Ireland look strong on paper and expect them to finish on top against Germany.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Arjun Panchadar