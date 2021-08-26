ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021: Match 4, Ireland Women vs Scotland Women - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

In the fourth match of the ICC Women’s T20 Europe Qualifiers 2021, Ireland meet Scotland Women at the La Manga Club Top Ground in Cartagena, Spain. Both sides will be playing their second game of the tournament. With both looking strong on paper, it promises to be a cracker of a contest.

Ireland faced Germany in their first game and it was a cakewalk for them. They posted a mammoth 196 on the board after being put in to bat and won the game comfortably. Gaby Lewis led the charge with the bat as she smashed a century and remained unbeaten on 105 off just 60 balls.

Scotland, on the other hand, were brilliant in their last game against the Netherlands. They chased down 99 with six wickets in hand. Sarah Bryce led the charge with the bat at the top of the order and helped her side chase down the total in the 17th over. The bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Netherlands to a low total. They will be eager to keep the winning momentum going in the next game.

Match Details:

Match: Ireland Women vs Scotland Women, ICC Women’s World Twenty20 Europe Qualifier, 2021

Date and Time: August 27, 2021 Friday, 02:00 PM IST

Venue: La Manga Club Top Ground, Cartagena, Spain

Weather report:

The temperature in Cartagena is expected to hover between 23 and 32 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain and a full game’s play is most likely. It is expected to be sunny throughout the day.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at Cartagena is good for batting. It will also assist slow bowlers from both sides. The ball comes onto the bat nicely and the batters will enjoy batting on this surface. It will stay true throughout the course of the match and another high-scoring game is on the cards.

Predicted Playing XIs

Ireland Women

Ireland have a good balance in their side and are looking the favorites to finish in the top two. The batting-heavy side will look to keep the winning momentum going ahead in the competition. They aren't likely to tinker with the winning combination.

Playing XI: Eimear Richardson, Gaby Lewis, Cara Murray, Laura Delany (c), Orla Prendergast, Leah Paul, Mary Waldron (wk), Sophie MacMahon, Rebecca Stokell, Lara Maritz, Ava Canning

Scotland Women

Scotland did a fantastic job to restrict Netherlands below 100 and then chased it down in the 17th over. They can be expected to field the same XI that featured against the Netherlands and should be up to the task against Ireland.

Playing XI: Sarah Bryce (wk), Lorna Jack, Kathryn Bryce (c), Katie McGill, Megan McColl, Abbi Aitken Drummond, Becky Glen, Katherine Fraser, Priyanaz Chatterji, Abtaha Maqsood, Hannah Rainey

Match prediction:

Ireland and Scotland both look strong on paper and there will be an even contest on Friday. Both sides have quality players and it will come down to who can handle nerves in crunch situations. Ireland have a good balance to their side and should come out on top against Scotland.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee