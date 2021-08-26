ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021: Match 5, Germany Women vs France Women - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

In the fifth match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers 2021, Germany will lock horns with France at the La Manga Club Bottom Ground in Cartagena, Spain. Both sides will be playing their second game of the tournament.

Germany suffered a heavy loss against Ireland in their first game. The bowlers didn’t stand a chance in the game as Ireland posted 196 on the board. The batters then failed miserably in the chase as well. The Germans will have to be on their toes to turn the tables around. They face France and will look to register their first win of the tournament.

France, on the other hand, will be playing their second game of the tournament. They faced the Netherlands in their first match. The French are one of the underdogs in the tournament and have some quality players on their side. They suffered a heavy loss in the recently concluded T20I series against Germany, but will be eager to step up against this German side and get back to winning ways.

Match Details

Match: Germany Women vs France Women, ICC Women’s World Twenty20 Europe Qualifier, 2021

Date and Time: Friday, 27 August 2021, 02:00 PM IST

Venue: La Manga Club Bottom Ground, Cartagena, Spain

Weather Report

The weather in Cartagena will remain sunny throughout the day. The temperature will hover between 23 and 32 degrees Celsius. It is expected to stay humid throughout the day.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Cartagena is a belter of a track. It is good for batting and the batters will enjoy batting on this surface. We saw a high-scoring game on the first day and expect it to remain the same on Friday.

Predicted Playing XIs

Germany

After suffering a heavy defeat in the first game, Germany will look to bounce back in the tournament. They will face France in their next game and expect them to back their players for the clash. They are unlikely to make any major changes to their side.

Predicted Playing XI: Anna Healey, Christina Gough, Anuradha Doddaballapur (c), Janet Ronalds, Bianca Loch, Shaaranya Sadarangani, Karthika Vijayaraghavan (wk), Stephanie Frohnmayer, Peris Wadenpohl, Anne Bierwisch, Emma Bargna

France

France will face Germany in their second game. They have got some quality players in their side and expect them to back their players for the clash against Germany.

Predicted Playing XI: Tara Britton, Alix Brodin, Jennifer King, Poppy McGeown, Thea Graham, Marie Emmanuelle Violleau, Emmanuelle Brelivet (c), Emma Chance, Maella Cargouet (wk), Irma Vrignaud, Clindy Breteche

Match Prediction

Germany and France faced off in a T20I series recently and the Germans came out on top in the end. Both sides will come out all guns blazing against each other on Friday. Expect France to turn the tables around and come out on top against Germany this time around.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Anantaajith Ra