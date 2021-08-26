ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021: Match 6, Netherlands Women vs Germany Women - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers 2021 got underway on Thursday.

In the sixth game of the Qualifiers, Netherlands Women will lock horns with Germany Women at the La Manga Club Bottom Ground in Cartagena. Two even sides will face each other and it will be an exciting contest.

The Netherlands suffered a loss in their first game against Scotland. They only managed to put 98 in their 20 overs and then failed to defend it. Scotland went past them in the 17th over.

Apart from skipper Siegers and Rijke, none of the batters contributed a whole lot. They need to fire in unison to get past the German side.

Germany, on the other hand, had the worst of the starts to the tournament as they suffered a heavy loss against Ireland in the opening game.

Ireland scored a mammoth 196 and then the Germany batters failed miserably as they managed to score only 32 runs in their 20 overs. They need to be at their absolute best to finish on top against the Netherlands side.

Match Details:

Match: Netherlands Women vs Germany Women, ICC Women’s World Twenty20 Europe Qualifier, 2021

Date and Time: August 27, 2021 Friday, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: La Manga Club Bottom Ground, Cartagena, Spain

Weather report:

Temperatures in Cartagena on Friday are expected to hover between 22 and 32 degrees Celsius. Conditions are expected to stay humid throughout the day. There is no chance of rain and one can expect a full game to be played on Friday.

Pitch Report:

The pitch in Cartagena is very good for batting. We saw a high-scoring game on the opening day and one can expect a similar game on Friday.

The batters enjoy batting on this surface as it will stay true throughout the course of the match.

Predicted Playing XIs

Netherlands Women

The Netherlands have some quality players in their side. They suffered a defeat in the opening game and will look to come out on top against Germany. Expect them to back their players for the clash against Germany.

Playing XI: Heather Siegers (c), Isabel van der Woning, Juliet Post, Robine Rijke, Miranda Veringmeier, Eva Lynch, Iris Zwiling, Silver Siegers, Babetter de Leede (wk), Caroline de Lange, Frederique Overdijk

Germany Women

After suffering a heavy defeat in the first game, Germany will look to bounce back in the tournament. They face France in their next game.

Playing XI: Anna Healey, Christina Gough, Anuradha Doddaballapur (c), Janet Ronalds, Bianca Loch, Sharanya Sadarangani, Karthika Vijayaraghavan (wk), Stephanie Frohnmayer, Peris Wadenpohl, Anne Bierwisch, Emma Bargna

Match prediction:

The Netherlands and Germany will face off in the sixth match. Both sides suffered defeats in their opening games and will be eager to get back to winning ways.

The Netherlands look stronger on paper and should come out on top against Germany.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Arjun Panchadar