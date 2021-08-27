ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021: Match 7, Scotland Women vs Germany Women - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

In the seventh match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers 2021, Scotland will meet Germany at the La Manga Club Top Ground in Cartagena.

Scotland have won two out of two games whereas Germany have only a single win under their belt out of three. The upcoming game is expected to be a good one.

Scotland have been on a roll in the tournament so far. They defeated the Netherlands in their first game and then outplayed Ireland in the next game.

Their batters have stepped up with Kathryn Bryce leading the charge in their previous game. All the players have stepped up and fired in unison and a top-two finish looks certain for the Scottish side.

Germany, on the other hand, haven’t had the best of the starts to the tournament. They suffered a heavy defeat against Ireland in their opening game but bounced back to win against France in their next game.

The bowlers did a good job against France and will be looking to repeat their performances against Scotland. They will be eager to finish the tournament on a high.

Match Details:

Match: Scotland Women vs Germany Women, ICC Women’s World Twenty20 Europe Qualifier, 2021

Date and Time: August 29, 2021 Sunday, 02:00 PM IST

Venue: La Manga Club Top Ground, Cartagena, Spain

Weather report:

The temperature in Cartagena is expected to hover between 23 and 31 degrees Celsius. Conditions will stay humid throughout the day. There is a slight chance of rain in the morning. Let’s hope that the rain stays away from the game.

Pitch Report:

The pitch in Cartagena is on the slower side and will assist slow bowlers from both sides. The deck will stay true throughout the course of the match. The batters need to be patient while batting on this surface.

Predicted Playing XIs

Scotland Women

Scotland Women have been brilliant in the tournament so far. They haven’t lost any games so far and will be looking to get to the top of the table with a win against Germany in their upcoming clash.

Don’t expect them to tinker with the winning combination.

Playing XI: Lorna Jack, Sarah Bryce (wk), Kathryn Bryce (c), Katie McGill, Megan McColl, Abbi Aitken Drummond, Becky Glen, Katherine Fraser, Priyanaz Chatterji, Abtaha Maqsood, Hanna Rainey

Germany Women

Nothing has gone right for the German side in the competition. The batters have failed to apply themselves and it is evident from the scoring rate of the side.

Expect them to field the same XI that featured against the Netherlands in their previous game.

Playing XI: Anna Healey, Christina Gough, Anuradha Doddaballapur (c), Bianca Loch, Anne Bierwisch, Janet Ronalds, Karthika Vijayaraghavan (wk), Milena Beresford, Peris Wadenpohl, Sharanya Sadarangani, Stephanie Frohnmayer

Match prediction:

Scotland have won both their opening games whereas Germany have looked off color in the tournament. Scotland have a very good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top against Germany.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Arjun Panchadar