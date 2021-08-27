ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021: Match 8, France Women vs Ireland Women - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

France and Ireland will face off in the eighth match of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers 2021. The La Manga Club Bottom Ground in Cartagena will host this game. Both sides have played two games so far in the tournament and have everything to play for. It promises to be an exciting contest.

Ireland began the qualifiers brilliantly with a comprehensive win against Germany in their opening game. But they lost their way as they suffered a five-wicket defeat against Scotland in their next game. Gaby Lewis was phenomenal for the side in the first game, smashing a century.

But in the following game, they failed to keep up the winning momentum as they succumbed to Scotland after managing to score only 89 runs in 20 overs. They need to step up and turn the tables around to keep their hopes of finishing in the top two alive.

France, on the other hand, have lost both their games and face a talented Irish side in their next game. Nothing has gone right for the French side as they were bundled out for very low totals in both games. The Netherlands knocked them over for 33 and they were all out for 45 against Germany in the next game. They need to play out of their skin to give a fight to the Irish side. France skipper Emmanuelle Breivet will be hoping for a change in fortunes for her side.

Match Details

Match: France vs Ireland, ICC Women’s World Twenty20 Europe Qualifier, 2021

Date and Time: August 27, 2021 Friday, 02:00 PM IST

Venue: La Manga Club Bottom Ground, Cartagena, Spain

Weather Report

Temperatures in Cartagena on Sunday are expected to range between 23 and 31 degrees Celsius. Rain is expected early in the morning but the skies may clear in the afternoon. Conditions are expected to stay humid throughout the day.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Cartagena is a belter of a track. It is good for batting and the batters will enjoy batting on this surface. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the track will stay true throughout the course of the match. We saw a high-scoring game on the first day and expect it to remain the same on Sunday (August 29).

Predicted Playing XIs

France

After suffering heavy defeats in their first two games, France will look to bounce back in the tournament. They face a strong Irish side in their next game and need to be at their absolute best to come out on top. Expect France to back the same playing XI for the game against Ireland.

Playing XI: Maelle Cargouet (wk), Emmanuelle Breivet (c), Clindy Breteche, Tara Britton, Emma Chance, Thea Graham, Jennifer King, Poppy McGeown, Marie Violleau, Lara Aramas, Tracy Rodriguez.

Ireland

Ireland have got a good balance to their side. The batting-heavy side will look to get back to winning ways after suffering a defeat in their last game against Scotland. They have a good amount of experience in their side and expect them to field the same XI that featured against Scotland.

Playing XI: Eimear Richardson, Gaby Lewis, Cara Murray, Laura Delany (c), Orla Prendergast, Leah Paul, Mary Waldron (wk), Sophie MacMahon, Rebecca Stokell, Lara Maritz, Ava Canning

Match Prediction

Ireland have a well-balanced side. France, on the other hand, don’t have experience at the highest level and nothing has gone right for them so far. Expect Ireland to come out on top against this depleted France side.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

