ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021: Match 9, Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

Netherlands Women will lock horns with Ireland Women in the ninth match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers 2021.

The La Manga Club Top ground in Cartagena will host this game. It is a virtual semi-final clash and it promises to be a cracker of a contest.

The Netherlands are placed third in the table with four points to their name, having won two of their three games.

After losing their first game against Scotland, the Netherlands side have bounced back to defeat France and Germany in the following games.

But they face a tougher task in their last game. Their bowlers have been good so far but the batters need to step up and deliver against Ireland.

Ireland, on the other hand, are placed second in the points table. They too have four points under their belt but have a superior run-rate than the Dutch side.

They won their first game against Germany comprehensively but suffered a loss against Scotland in their next game. They bounced back against France but it’s all to play for them against the Netherlands.

The winner of this high-voltage game will end up finishing the tournament in the top two. This will see them qualify for the Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers next year.

So expect both sides to come out all guns blazing in this virtual semi-final.

Match Details:

Match: Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women, ICC Women’s World Twenty20 Europe Qualifier, 2021

Date and Time: August 30, 2021 Monday, 02:00 PM IST

Venue: La Manga Club Top Ground, Cartagena, Spain

Weather report:

The temperature in Cartagena on Friday is expected to hover between 22 and 29 degrees Celsius.

There are chances of rain in the morning. Let’s hope that the conditions stay clear during the course of the game and we get a full match.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the La Manga Club Top Ground is on the slower side. The spinners from both sides will have a major role to play in the upcoming game.

The batters need to be patient while batting as the surface will assist the slow bowlers from both sides.

Predicted Playing XIs

Netherlands Women

The Netherlands have bounced back in the tournament. They have won both their previous games comprehensively and will be looking to keep the winning momentum. Expect them to field the same XI that featured against Germany.

Playing XI: Annemijn Thomson, Babette de Leede (wk), Caroline de Lange, Eva Lynch, Frederique Overdijk, Hannah Landheer, Heather Siegers (c), Iris Zwiling, Juliet Post, Robine Rijke, Silver Siegers

Ireland Women

It’s been a roller-coaster of a ride for the Irish side. It’s all to play for in the last game against the Dutch women and expect them to give their best.

They have won their last game against France. Gaby Lewis was rested for the game and expect her to come back into the side.

Playing XI: Eimear Richardson, Gaby Lewis, Carray Murray, Laura Delany (c), Leah Paul, Mary Waldron (wk), Sophie MacMahon, Rebecca Stokell, Lara Maritz, Ava Canning, Louise Little

Match prediction:

Both Ireland and the Netherlands are coming off a win in their previous games. It’s a virtual semi-final and will be a cracker of a contest. Both sides have a good balance to their side and look strong on paper.

Ireland have some experienced players in their side and expect them to come out on top against the Netherlands.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Arjun Panchadar