ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The 2025 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier is a six-team tournament, set to be played between Sunday, May 25 and Thursday, May 29. The six competing teams are: Italy Women, Jersey Women, Spain Women, Sweden Women, Isle Of Man Women, and Germany Women.

As many as 15 matches will be played, with all matches set to be hosted by either the Roma Cricket Ground or the Aprilia Cricket Ground, both in Rome, Italy. The tournament serves as a qualification process for next year’s 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England.

Four matches each will be played in each of the first three match days, with Tuesday, May 27, having been assigned a day off. The final day of action on May 29 features a triple-header to close off the proceedings.

Among all six teams, the top two sides on the points table at the end of the 2025 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier will progress to Division One. It will be held in the Netherlands in August later this year.

On that note, let’s take a look at the schedule, squads, match timings, and other details regarding the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2025:

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Sunday, May 25

Match 1 – Italy Women vs Jersey Women, Roma Cricket Ground, 1:45 PM

Match 2 – Spain Women vs Sweden Women, Aprilia Cricket Ground, 1:45 PM

Match 3 – Italy Women vs Isle Of Man Women, Roma Cricket Ground, 6:30 PM

Match 4 – Germany Women vs Spain Women, Aprilia Cricket Ground, 6:30 PM

Monday, May 26

Match 5 – Germany Women vs Jersey Women, Roma Cricket Ground, 1:45 PM

Match 6 – Isle Of Man Women vs Sweden Women, Aprilia Cricket Ground, 1:45 PM

Match 7 – Jersey Women vs Spain Women, Roma Cricket Ground, 6:30 PM

Match 8 – Italy Women vs Sweden Women, Aprilia Cricket Ground, 6:30 PM

Wednesday, May 28

Match 9 – Italy Women vs Germany Women, Roma Cricket Ground, 1:45 PM

Match 10 – Isle Of Man Women vs Spain Women, Aprilia Cricket Ground, 1:45 PM

Match 11 – Germany Women vs Sweden Women, Roma Cricket Ground, 6:30 PM

Match 12 – Isle Of Man Women vs Jersey Women, Aprilia Cricket Ground, 6:30 PM

Thursday, May 29

Match 13 – Italy Women vs Spain Women, Roma Cricket Ground, 1:45 PM

Match 14 – Jersey Women vs Sweden Women, Roma Cricket Ground, 1:45 PM

Match 15 – Germany Women vs Isle Of Man Women, Roma Cricket Ground, 6:30 PM

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can catch the live streaming of the entire ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2025 on the FanCode app and website.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2025: Full squads

Germany Women

Anne Bierwisch, Janet Ronalds, Nicole Kingsley, Wilhelmina Garcia, Ameya Kanukuntla, Christina Tina Gough, Shravya Kolcharam, Karthika Vijayaraghavan, Sharanya Sadarangani, Ashwini Balaji, Asmita Kohli, Iris Edwards, Milena Beresford and Rameesha Shahid

Isle Of Man Women

Clare Crowe, Ellan Cleator, Georgina Ford, Kim Carney, Lola Wheeler, Sam Hassall, Alanya Thorpe, Caitlin Henery, Lucy Barnett, Rachel Overman, Rebecca Webster, Catherine Perry, Danielle Murphy and Joanne Hicks

Italy Women

Alexia Kontopirakis, Annie Wikman, Chloe Piparo, Amaya Rajapaksha, Dilaisha Nanayakkara, Emilia Bartram, Kumudu Peddrick, Thilini Fernando, Ishara Jayamannage, Methnara Rathnayake, Emma Moore, Ilenia Sims, Nimesha Ekanayake, Pasindi Kanankege and Teshani Araliya

Jersey Women

Aimee Aikenhead, Lily Greig, Maria Da Rocha, Nia Greig, Trinity Smith, Analise Merritt, Annabel Mossop, Chloe Greechan, Grace Wetherall, Mia Maguire, Tallulah Spry, Florence Tanguy, Georgia Mallet and Olivia Bastin

Spain Women

Alexis Hartley, Elspeth Fowler, Marisol Carrera Vivar, Muskan Naseeb, Andrea Davidson-Soler, Naomi Hillman-Bermejo, Payal Chilongia, Rabia Mushtaq, Samaia Basharat, Amelia Jones, Tasbiha Mirza, Amy Brown-Carrera, Mardiya Mohammed, Memoona Riaz Qureshi and Uswa Syed

Sweden Women

Abhilasha Singh, Ekaterina Bogdanova, Eman Asim, Rashmi Somashekar, Anya Vaidya, Gunjan Shukla, Kanchan Rana, Malyun Yusuf, Elsa Thelander, Meghana Alugunoolla, Fatima Zahra, Gaya Jayaweera, Hareer Chamto, Hariharan Shreya, Imali Jayasooriya, Surya Ravuri and Zara Mohammad

