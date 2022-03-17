ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 17: Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh Women will take on West Indies Women at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui in the 17th match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022.

Bangladesh, led by Nigar Sultana Joty, registered their maiden World Cup win on March 14 after beating Bismah Maroof’s Pakistan by nine runs. Put into bat first, the Tigresses scored 234 for seven. Skipper Joty top-scored for them with a 64-ball 46, laced with one four.

Opener Sharmin Akhter also made 44 to get Bangladesh off to a decent start. Thereafter, Joty’s Women restricted Pakistan to 225 for nine. Fahima Khatun picked up three wickets to guide the Tigresses. Sidra Ameen scored a ton for Pakistan, but her knock went in vain.

West Indies, led by Stafanie Taylor, started with two back-to-back wins over England and New Zealand. But they have been pushed onto the backfoot after facing heavy defeats at the hands of India and Australia. Their net run rate of -1.233 is also the worst among the participating teams.

They lost to Australia by seven wickets in their previous match at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Skipper Taylor scored a half-century, but her efforts weren’t enough for the Caribbean team to put up a competitive total. Australia chased down 132 with 19.4 overs to spare.

Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women Match Details:

Match: Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women, Match 17, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Date and Time: March 18, 2022, Friday, 03:30 AM IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bay Oval has been a sporting one thus far in the tournament. If teams score above the 230-run mark, the chasing team may not find it all that easy. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward.

Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women Weather Forecast

The playing conditions will be pleasant and there is no chance of rain for the time being. The temperature will be around the 19-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the 50s.

Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women Probable XIs

Bangladesh Women

Shamima Sultana (wk), Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c), Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Fariha Trisna

West Indies Women

Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chinelle Henry, Shakera Selman, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell

Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women Match Prediction

Bangladesh and West Indies are yet to face each other in WODIs thus far. Bangladesh will be high on confidence after beating Pakistan, but defeating West Indies may not be a cakewalk. The Caribbean team will go into the match as the firm favorites.

Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

