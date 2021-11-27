ICC Women’s World Cup Asia Qualifier 2021, Bhutan Women vs Malaysia Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Bhutan Women and Malaysia Women will lock horns in the 14th match of the ICC Women’s World Cup Asia Qualifier 2021 at ICC Academy, Dubai, UAE on November 28, Sunday.

Bhutan Women haven't had a good tournament so far. They are reeling in fifth position with just one win and three losses. Bhutan Women also have their net run rate on the negative side and are on the verge of elimination.

Malaysia Women also have a similar record in the tournament with one win and three defeats. Though they have a positive net run rate at the moment, they need to start winning games to make themselves stay in the reckoning for qualification.

Bhutan Women vs Malaysia Women Match Details

Match: Bhutan Women vs Malaysia Women, Match 14

Date and Time: November 28, 2021, Sunday, 11:00 AM IST.

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai, UAE

Bhutan Women vs Malaysia Women Weather Report

Dubai is going to have a humid morning session without any interruption. The two sides will enjoy a full 40-over contest between the bat and the ball.

Bhutan Women vs Malaysia Women Pitch Report

We can expect slow and spin bowlers to dominate the proceedings right from the start of the game. Batters will have little scope to go for big shots. However, settled batters can go for shots in the initial or death overs.

Bhutan Women vs Malaysia Women Probable XIs

Bhutan Women

Ngawang Choden is leading the run charts for her side with 66 runs in four innings. On the bowling front, Tashi Cheki has picked up three wickets in as many matches.

Probable XI

Anju Gurung, Dechen Wangmo, Ngawang Choden, Pema Seldon, Sonam Choden, Sonam Paldon(wk), Tashi Cheki, Tshering Zangmo, Yeshey Choden(c), Yeshey Wangmo, Karma Samten

Malaysia Women

Mas Elysa has scored more than 100 runs in just four innings and will be aiming to improve her numbers. On the bowling side, Mahirah Ismail has picked up four wickets in three innings.

Probable XI

Winifred Duraisingam (c), Wan Julia (wk), Elsa Hunter, Mas Elysa, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Yusrina Yaakop, Ainna Hashim, Nur Arianna Natsya, Noor Hayati Zakaria, Nik Nur Atiela, Aisya Eleesa

Bhutan Women vs Malaysia Women Prediction

Although both teams have similar winning records so far in the tournament, we can expect Malaysia Women to bounce back stronger and start winning games before it gets too late. They have enough ammunition in their tank and would be keen to bring their A-game.

Bhutan Women vs Malaysia Women live streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

