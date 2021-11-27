ICC Women’s World Cup Asia Qualifier 2021, Kuwait Women vs Hong Kong Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

The ICC Academy in Dubai will host the 15th match of ICC Women’s World Cup Asia Qualifier 2021 between Kuwait Women and Hong Kong Women on November 28, Sunday.

Kuwait Women are yet to find their luck in the competition as they have lost all four of their matches so far and are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They are the current wooden spoon holders without any collective performances from their batters and bowlers.

On the other hand, Hong Kong Women have surprised everyone with their top-class performances in all three departments. They have won three games and lost just one so far. Hong Kong Women have lesser net run rate and are currently in third position. All they need is a big win in the upcoming encounter to bag better net run rate points.

Kuwait Women vs Hong Kong Women Match Details

Match: Kuwait Women vs Hong Kong Women, Match 15

Date and Time: November 28, 2021, Sunday, 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Kuwait Women vs Hong Kong Women Weather Report

Dubai will usually have hot weather conditions for this match. There will be no rain as per the forecast and we can expect a full 40-over contest to take place without any interruption.

Kuwait Women vs Hong Kong Women Pitch Report

The Dubai wicket has been very kind to the bowlers so far, particularly the spin bowlers. We can trust them to continue their momentum going forward in the tournament by finding the right lines and lengths.

Kuwait Women vs Hong Kong Women Probable XIs

Kuwait Women

Kuwait don’t have enough big-match performers. However, with nothing to lose, captain Amna Tarig should inspire her teammates to put up their best performances.

Probable XI

Priyada Murali, Zeefa Jilani, Maryam Omar, Amna Tarig (c), Maria Jasvi, Khadija Khalil, Siobhan Gomez, Mariamma Hyder, Aakriti Bose (wk), Shanti Balasubramani, Glenda Menes

Hong Kong Women

Captain Kary Chan is the tournament's leading run-scorer with 123 runs in just four innings. She has been exceptional with the willow and has been striking at 92. With six scalps, Chan is also the leading wicket-taker for her team.

Probable XI

Hiu Ying Cheung (wk), Iqra Sahar, Betty Chan, Kary Chan (c), Mariko Hill, Maryam Bibi, Mei Wai Siu, Natasha Miles, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Shanzeen Shahzad, Emma Lai

Kuwait Women vs Hong Kong Women Prediction

Hong Kong Women have been exceptional in the tournament as they have given big sides a run for their money. With Kuwait Women having faltered badly in the tournament, we can expect Hong Kong to bag another crucial win.

Kuwait Women vs Hong Kong Women live streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

