ICC Women’s World Cup Asia Qualifier 2021, UAE Women vs Nepal Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

UAE Women and Nepal Women will take on each other in the 13th match of ICC Women’s World Cup Asia Qualifier 2021 at ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai, United Arab Emirates on November 28, Sunday.

There's no stopping hosts UAE Women in the tournament as they already have their eyes on qualification. They have won all four out of their four encounters so far and will be keen to continue their winning streak.

On the other hand, Nepal Women are having a very good tournament as well after winning three contests and losing just one encounter to Hong Kong Women. They will look to turn the tables going on the UAE women in their next encounter to stay in the reckoning for World Cup qualification.

UAE Women vs Nepal Women Match Details

Match: UAE Women vs Nepal Women, Match 13

Date and Time: November 28, 2021, Sunday, 11:00 AM IST.

Venue: ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

UAE Women vs Nepal Women Weather Report

There will be a lot of humidity at the venue during this day's game. We can expect a full 40-over game without any rain interruption.

UAE Women vs Nepal Women Pitch Report

UAE Women know the conditions better with their batters and bowlers coming up with impressive performances while other teams falter badly. Slow bowlers would be very useful on these sticky, two paced wickets.

UAE Women vs Nepal Women Probable XIs

United Arab Emirates Women

Theertha Satish is the leading run-scorer for UAE Women in the tournament with 118 runs and Khushi Sharma is leading the wickets chart with eight scalps.

Probable XI

Chaya Mughal (c), Judit Peter (wk), Esha Rohit, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Mahika Gaur, Natasha Cherriath, Priyanjali Jain, Samaira Dharnidharka, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish

Nepal Women

Sita Magar is leading the run charts for Nepal Women with 87 runs in four innings and interestingly, she is also leading the wickets charts for her team with five wickets.

Probable XI

Sita Magar, Indu Barma, Rubina Chhetry (c), Kabita Joshi, Sarita Magar, Apsari Begam, Jyoti Pandey (wk), Kabita Kunwar, Karuna Bhandari, Saraswati Kumari, Sabnam Rai

UAE Women vs Nepal Women Prediction

UAE Women have already won four encounters in the tournament and are on the brink of qualification. They are the only team without a loss so far in the competition and they would aim to keep the streak going forward.

UAE Women vs Nepal Women live streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

