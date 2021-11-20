ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021 Match 2, Zimbabwe Women vs Thailand Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Zimbabwe Women square off against Thailand Women in the second match of the Women’s World Cup Qualifier. Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe will host this exciting contest.

Zimbabwe Women faced Bangladesh Women in a three-match ODI series recently. It was a disappointing performance from the Zimbabwe Women as they suffered a whitewash. The batters failed to step up throughout the series as they posted low totals on the board in all three matches. They will be hoping for a much-improved performance in the upcoming Qualifiers.

Thailand Women, meanwhile, faced West Indies Women in their warm-up match. They suffered a heavy loss against the West Indies side and need to be at their best in their opening game of the competition. After being asked to bat first, West Indies Women posted 230 on the board riding on Deandra Dottin's century. Only a single batter from Thailand managed to get into double figures as they were knocked over on 79 in the 37th over.

Zimbabwe Women vs Thailand Women Match Details:

Match: Zimbabwe Women vs Thailand Women, Match 2, ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2021

Date and Time: November 21st 2021, Sunday, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Women vs Thailand Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Harare Sports Club ground is good for batting. The batters enjoy this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat.

Zimbabwe Women vs Thailand Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Harare is expected to range between 17 and 24 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day with rain predicted in the latter stages of the day.

Zimbabwe Women vs Thailand Women Probable XIs

Zimbabwe Women

The Zimbabwe Women failed miserably against the Bangladesh Women in the recently-concluded ODI series. Everyone needs to fire in unison to kick off the Qualifiers on a winning note. The batters need to step up in the upcoming few weeks.

Probable XI

Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Sharne Mayers, Ashley Ndiraya, Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Christabel Chatonzwa, Josephine Nkomo, Tasmeen Granger, Loryn Phiri, Esther Mbofana, Nomvelo Sibanda, Francisca Chipare

Thailand Women

It was a disappointing effort from the batters as they failed to chase down the 231 target set by West Indies Women in their warm-up fixture. The batters failed to adapt to the conditions and were bundled out for 79. They will be looking for a much-improved performance in their opening game of the Qualifier against Zimbabwe Women.

Probable XI

Nattaya Boochatham, Natthakan Chantham, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Sornnarin Tippoch, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Chanida Sutthiruang, Rosenan Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Thipatcha Putthawong, Suleeporn Laomi,

Zimbabwe Women vs Thailand Women Match Prediction

Both sides have struggled in recent times and need something special from their players to get back to winning ways. Both will be looking to kick off the competition with a win.

Zimbabwe look a well-balanced unit and are expected to come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: Zimbabwe Women to win this encounter.

Zimbabwe Women vs Thailand Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

