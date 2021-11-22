ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021 Match 3, Ireland Women vs West Indies Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Ireland Women will lock horns against West Indies Women in the third match of the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers 2021. The Old Hararians ground in Harare, Zimbabwe, will host this exciting contest.

Ireland played Pakistan in the warm-up match, where they dished out a disappointing performance. Batting first, Ireland got off to a good start, but could only manage 192-8 in their 50 overs. In response, Pakistan won the game by seven wickets in the 42nd over. So Ireland will need to be on their toes to beat the West Indies.

West Indies, meanwhile, have been on a roll recently. After clean-sweeping Pakistan in a three-match ODI series, they carried their winning form forward by thumping Thailand in the warm-ups.

After being asked to bat first, West Indies posted 230 runs on the board, thanks to a century from Deandra Dottin. Their bowlers then knocked over Thailand for a paltry 79 to register a comprehensive win. West Indies will look to continue performing in the same vein in the qualifiers.

Ireland Women vs West Indies Women Match Details

Match: Ireland Women vs West Indies Women, Match 3, ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2021.

Date and Time: November 23rd 2021, Tuesday; 01:00 PM IST/

Venue: The Old Hararians, Harare, Zimbabwe.

Ireland Women vs West Indies Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Old Hararians ground is good for batting. Batters should enjoy batting on this surface, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will need to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

Ireland Women vs West Indies Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Harare is expected to range between 17 and 25 degrees Celsius. There could be a cloud cover during the day, with rain predicted late on. Nevertheless, a full game can be expected.

Ireland Women vs West Indies Women Probable XIs

Ireland Women

Ireland suffered a loss in their warm-up game against Pakistan, and will look to turn the tables around in their tournament opener. Laura Delany will look to lead the team by example in the upcoming qualifiers.

Probable XI

Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis, Amu Hunter, Laura Delany (c), Shauna Kavanagh, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Mary Waldron (wk), Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Celeste Raack.

West Indies Women

The West Indies have been brilliant of late. They have the winning momentum with them, and will look to continue it in the qualifiers. Stafanie Taylor will continue to lead the team.

Probable XI

Deandra Dottin, Rashada Williams, Shermaine Campbelle, Stafanie Taylor (c), Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Kyshona Knight, Shamilia Connell.

Ireland Women vs West Indies Women Match Prediction

Both Ireland and West Indies will play their opening game in the competition. Both teams have some exciting players in their ranks, so this clash on Tuesday promises to be a cracker of a contest.

West Indies Women look to have a well-balanced unit, so expect them to come out on top against Ireland.

Prediction: West Indies Women to win this game.

Ireland Women vs West Indies Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

